Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Puts NBA on Notice

On November 27, the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards to earn their 16th win in 20 games, despite Jayson Tatum missing the contest due to injury.

Speaking to the media following his 36-point night, Jaylen Brown put the rest of the league on notice by declaring that he’s capable of doing ‘anything and everything’ on a basketball court.

"I think I'm capable of doing anything and everything" Jaylen Brown talks after his 36-point night vs. Washington

“I keep doing what I’ve been doing this whole time. I think I’m capable of doing anything and everything, so, I’m just coming out here, playing with my teammates, having fun, letting the game take care of itself,” Brown said.

Brown has been playing at an All-Star level to being the new season, averaging 26.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 34.4% from deep and 50.7% from the field. Furthermore, the Georgia native is also showing significant improvements in his free-throw shooting, converting on 83.2% of his attempts over the team’s first 20 games.

Marcus Smart Heaps Praise on Jaylen Brown

Speaking to the media in his post-game press conference on November 27, Smart spent considerable time discussing Brown’s overall improvements, both since entering the NBA and to begin the new season.

Marcus Smart tells a story about Rookie Jaylen Brown trying to play to fast

“A little story: When Jaylen first got here, he used to go one-on-five, one-on-four, just throw up some bull****. We would look at him like, ‘Jaylen, what are you doing?’ And his excuse to us was — or his reasoning was, ‘When everyone is telling me to slow down, the defense hears that, so I’m going to speed up.’ And we were like, ‘No, no, no, that doesn’t make any sense…He’s using more of his grace now to where he’s understanding that sometimes, just being patient and, you know, let the game come to me, instead of just trying to go get it. I think that part of his game has grown exponentially for us. He’s patient with the ball, making his reads, taking his shots, when to pick his spots, when to go put his head down, and on the defensive end,” Smart said.

Malcolm Brogdon Heaps Praise on Celtics Depth

In a game where Tatum was absent from the rotation, the Celtics continued to dominate on the offensive end, scoring 130 points in regulation, and that scoring outburst was in large part thanks to their strength in depth.

Speaking to the media during his post-game press conference, Malcolm Brogdon shared his opinion on the Celtics’ strength in depth and his belief that the team has the best second unit in the NBA.

"We're as effective as a lot of first units in the league" Malcolm Brogdon on how well the Celtics bench has played

“I think they’re taking our bench super serious. We’re as effective as a lot of first units in the league, in terms of efficiency on both ends. So, they’re taking us serious, they’re scouting us hard. More than I think they do in most second teams. So, we’ve gotta keep playing at the level we’re playing at,” Brogdon said.

Brogdon himself had a solid outing against the Wizards, dropping 17 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out four assists while shooting 50% from the field and 60% from the perimeter.

The Celtics will play the second night of a back-to-back when they face off against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, November 28.