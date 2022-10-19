Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Joel Embiid Following Scuffle

On October 18, the Boston Celtics began their new season with a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, although the contest wasn’t without its controversy.
Early in the third quarter, superstar big man Joel Embiid got tangled up with Marcus Smart, causing a scuffle between Jaylen Brown and the hulking big man. Speaking to the media following the game, Brown shared his reasoning as to why he confronted Embiid.
“I seen the play. First, I thought that the rest of the game, Embiid was getting away with a lot of unnecessary pushing and shoving. Just being a big guy, that’s what he do, but he was throwing his weight around a little bit.
I said something before that moment, but they kind of let it go, brushed it off. So, in that play, It seemed like he was trying to hurt Smart, in a sense. Instincts just came right over…We got each other’s backs out there. We not taking no mess this year,” Brown said.
Marcus Smart Unimpressed With Embiid
During the tussle between Smart and Embiid, it looked like the reigning Defensive Player of the Year’s arm was at risk of being broken or dislocated, such was the severity of Embiid’s reaction to Smart’s steal attempt.
Of course, Smart has never been one to shy away from an argument and wasted no time in telling Embiid exactly what he thought of the issue. Speaking during the post-game press conference, Smart gave fans and media a deeper explanation as to why he took issue with Embiid in the moment.
“(I) Went for a rebound. Basketball play. Went for the steal. Basketball play. Referee blows his whistle, calls a foul. I stopped play, my arm’s still stuck in there and he tries to break it. And then I’m the only one who gets a tech. I mean, everybody saw it. I don’t have to keep talking about it.
If I did that, I’m probably ejected, suspended three games, four games, fines. But the fact that I was the only one who got something out of that is kind of beyond me. Especially the defending DPOY, and that’s how he gets treated? It’s tough. But, like I said, it’s maturity. I could have cracked his head open, but I didn’t. And that’s the maturity we had. So, we move on from it, it is what it is, and we control what we can control,” Smart said.
Luckily, the altercation didn’t affect Boston’s performance through the second half of the game, as the team took control on both ends of the floor to ensure an opening night victory for Joe Mazzulla’s team.
Malcolm Brogdon Enjoys Stellar Debut
In his first competitive game for the Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon showed all the attributes that made him such an integral acquisition this summer. Coming off the bench, Brogdon showed an ability to create his own shot, generate offense for his teammates, control the pace of the game, and battle on the boards.
In 23:52 of gameplay, Brogdon totaled 16 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals while shooting 63.6% from the field. Speaking to the media following Boston’s victory, Brogdon noted how representing the Celtics is a ‘dream come true’.
“It’s great, man…It’s a dream to be able to play for this organization, put that jersey on… In the midst of the passing of Bill Russell and honor him the way we have. It’s a blessing,” Brogdon said.
Hopefully, if Brogdon ca remain healthy this season, he will give Boston the additional firepower off the bench that they were missing throughout the NBA Finals, and help Boston get closer to raising that elusive 18th banner.