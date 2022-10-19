Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Joel Embiid Following Scuffle

On October 18, the Boston Celtics began their new season with a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, although the contest wasn’t without its controversy.

Early in the third quarter, superstar big man Joel Embiid got tangled up with Marcus Smart, causing a scuffle between Jaylen Brown and the hulking big man. Speaking to the media following the game, Brown shared his reasoning as to why he confronted Embiid.

“I seen the play. First, I thought that the rest of the game, Embiid was getting away with a lot of unnecessary pushing and shoving. Just being a big guy, that’s what he do, but he was throwing his weight around a little bit.

I said something before that moment, but they kind of let it go, brushed it off. So, in that play, It seemed like he was trying to hurt Smart, in a sense. Instincts just came right over…We got each other’s backs out there. We not taking no mess this year,” Brown said.

