Celtics Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Message on Playing in Atlanta

On November 16, Jaylen Brown helped the Boston Celtics defeat the Atlanta Hawks with a 22-point performance that also saw him pull down five rebounds, and garner two steals.

Speaking to the media following the game, Brown explained his enjoyment of playing in his hometown, and why he looks forward to playing in Atlanta each season.

"It's blessing to be able to represent the part of Georgia that I came from" 💯 Jaylen Brown on playing in his hometown of Atlanta pic.twitter.com/rFnNUJjjd6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 17, 2022

“It’s always fun coming back home, seeing some familiar faces. Seeing people that you seen growing up, seeing family, seeing friends, courtside, giving you support, showing you love. Leaving after the game, people chanting my name. Like, I grew up and went to high school probably, I went to Marietta, probably 15, 20 minutes away from here. Growing up, I went to a lot of Hawks games. It’s just a blessing to be able to be here at this point in my career and still be able to come and to represent this part of Georgia where I came from. So, it’s amazing to be out here tonight and to get a win, but overall, I’m grateful to God to be able to be here and do what I love, and represent my city,” Brown said.

Brown, who was heavily featured in trade rumors throughout the summer, linking him with a potential move to the Brooklyn Nets in return for Kevin Durant, has been excellent to start the new season, averaging 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 33.7% from deep.

Brown Could Become Supermax Eligible

On September 15, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote an article that labeled Brown as the Celtics player with the most at stake heading into the season, noting that the star wing still has an opportunity to become eligible for a supermax contract with the Celtics, if he can raise his game and earn All-NBA recognition.

“He (Brown) has a chance to make himself supermax-eligible, but only if he stays in Boston. To get such a colossal payday, he must make an All-NBA team, capture the MVP or earn Defensive Player of the Year. Sounds simple enough, right? Obviously, any would be incredible feats, but so would the reward: a possible five-year, $273 million pact with the Shamrocks down the line,” Buckley wrote.

Given how well the Georgia native has started the season, and the level at which Boston’s offense is currently operating, there’s every reason to believe that Brown could achieve on of the necessary milestones to put himself in the conversation for a significant pay increase on his next contract – one that would see him remain in Boston throughout his prime.

Trae Young Heaps Praise on Boston’s Offense

If you need any further convincing regarding Brown’s ability to make an All-NBA team, you need to look no further than his performance against the Hawks on November 17. Throughout the current season, Brown has been judicial with his shot selection and has proven himself to be a force when attacking off the dribble or when cutting toward the rim.

Speaking to the media following the Hawks’ loss, Trae Young spoke glowingly about Boston’s offensive gameplan, most notably how they create, and make, open three-pointers at a consistent clip.

Play

Trae Young on Celtics: "You've got to give them credit. They were knocking down a lot of 3s" ATLANTA, GA — Hawks star Trae Young was interviewed after the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-101 on Wednesday night. On Boston's high powered offense, Trae Young said "When you only hit seven and they make 21 of them, that's a lot of points you've got to make up for. You've got to give… 2022-11-17T04:46:35Z

“It’s tough, I mean, when you only hit seven (three-pointers) and they hit 21 of them, that’s a lot of points you’ve gotta make up for. You gotta give them credit, they were knocking down a lot of threes, but that’s what they do…I think we were making them make tough shots, and just shoot tough shots. I mean, those guys are going to make shots throughout the whole season, they’re going to get hot, but you just try and make it as tough as you can for them,” Young said.

Hopefully, Brown can sustain his current level of play and put himself in contention for a supermax contract, otherwise, the Hawks could become a legitimate threat to poach him away from Boston when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.