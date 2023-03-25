Celtics Unlikely to Secure Blockbuster Deal In Jaylen Brown Trade: Insider

Once again, the Boston Celtics find themselves fielding questions regarding Jaylen Brown‘s future with the franchise, following the All-Star wing’s comments in recent interviews with the New York Times and The Ringer.

Brown’s future with the Celtics isn’t a new topic, as fans are concerned he could be a flight risk once his current contract expires in 2024 when he will become an unrestricted free agent.

During a recent mailbag article for Masslive, a question was submitted by ‘Mike S,’ asking whether a potential trade package of Dejounte Murray and Onyeka Okongwu would be enough to convince the Celtics to send Brown to his hometown team, should their hand be forced.

New #Celtics mailbag features a few Jaylen Brown future hypotheticals along with a closer look at the team's unsettled draft pick situation for June https://t.co/HKpvFThgUY — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 24, 2023

However, Robb believes that package could be above what the Celtics should expect to receive for Brown, should they look to move on from him before he becomes a free agent.

“There’s little doubt Atlanta will be one of the teams worth keeping an eye on with Brown giving his roots there,” Robb wrote. “To be honest, I’d be surprised if Atlanta is willing to offer that good of a deal for Brown if he wants out of Boston. Murray is a borderline All-Star and Okongwu is a terrific big man prospect having a great second season. If Brown doesn’t want to re-sign in Boston, that’s about as good of a haul that they could hope for with the lack of leverage they would have in that situation. Would expect less in said scenario, which is why the Celtics surely hope they never have to face it.”

The Celtics will be hoping that trading Brown doesn’t become an avenue they have to explore, as he is one of the most important cogs in their rotation and has continued to improve year-on-year since entering the NBA.

Jayson Tatum States Celtics Need Jaylen Brown

Shortly after the Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers on March 24, Jayson Tatum was asked about Brown’s importance to the Celtics, with the St. Louis native declaring that Boston needs him on their roster in order to achieve their goals.

Play

Video Video related to celtics unlikely to secure blockbuster deal in jaylen brown trade: insider 2023-03-25T07:37:21-04:00

We need him and he’s a big part of this team, this franchise, and, you know, without him, we can’t reach our goal,” Tatum said. “You guys know that. The world knows that. The team knows that. We need him (if we want) to be the best version of ourselves.”

Against the Pacers, Brown continued his All-NBA level play, finishing the contest with 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists while shooting 43.5% from the field and 50% from deep on 3-of-6 shooting.

GM Says Jaylen Brown Could be Interested in Atlanta

According to an Eastern Conference GM, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the Hawks pose a significant threat to the Celtics when it comes to Brown’s free agency.

Jaylen Brown addresses his recent comments about #Celtics future pic.twitter.com/0GKsbzWWgA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2023

“One reason the Hawks are trying to unload (John) Collins is to get that cap space and be in a position to add someone, another star, with Trae,” The GM said. “It is not easy to get free agents to Atlanta but Jaylen Brown would be different—they want to be in position, at least, to make a move if he wants to be there. I think there is no question they are watching the situation with him. Closely.”

Brown’s future will continue to be a talking point for the foreseeable future, but the Celtics will be hoping to put that noise to one side as they bid to return to the NBA finals and win a championship at the end of the season.