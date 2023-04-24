Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Admits Trying to Scare Hawks Guard

Playoff basketball is always a more physical game than the regular season, yet on April 23, as the Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks, Jayson Tatum received a tough foul from the hands of Trae Young.

After reviewing the possession, the referees issued Young with a flagrant one foul, as they deemed he wasn’t making a play for the ball. When addressing the media following the contest, Tatum revealed that he wasn’t upset by the additional contact but did try to scare Young as he rushed back to his feet.

Play

Jayson Tatum was Trying to SCARE Trae Young When He Got Up MAD After Flagrant ATLANTA, GA — After a hard foul from Trae Young that was upgraded to a Flagrant 1, Jayson Tatum was quick off the floor and brushed past Young and an official making sure a fight didn't break out. "I wasn’t mad neither," said Tatum on the play, "I know it looked like I was, but… 2023-04-24T04:15:16Z

“The flagrant foul, I wasn’t mad either,” Tatum said. “I know it looked like I was. I got up real quick. I just wanted to scare him a little bit. But, you know, I know Trae, no harm, playoff foul. I just wanted to get up quick and move on. That’s all it was.”

Tatum continued his fine start to the postseason, walking away from Boston’s latest victory with a statline of 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on 40% shooting from the field and 30.8% shooting from three-point range.

Jaylen Brown Praises Marcus Smarts’ Performance

Despite the Hawks boasting a talented perimeter defender in Dejounte Murray, Marcus Smart has found ways to attack Atlanta’s defense in a plethora of ways. On April 23, the Celtics appeared to feature Smart as a dribble-drive penetrator due to his aggression on the ball, which is something that Jaylen Brown appreciated.

Play

Jaylen Brown on Taking off Mask, Playing in Hometown of Atlanta ATLANTA, GA — Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown took off his mask during Boston's 129-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of their first round series. "Maybe it was all in my head," said Brown on taking the mask off, "When I took it off it gave me the edge I needed." Brown… 2023-04-24T03:49:55Z

“Smart has been aggressive all series,” Brown said. “Being able to, you know, take advantage of those mismatches. Shooting the ball well. And I liked it when Smart is aggressive. I like it when he’s not thinking too much, and he’s just playing the game. And that’s what we need. And we’re gonna need that going forward down the line. So Smart gotta keep it up.”

In his four playoff games of the season so far, Smart is averaging 17 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while converting 60% of his two-point shot attempts and 40% of his looks from deep.

Marcus Smart Jokes About Jaylen Brown’s Mask

Over the past few months, Celtics fans have grown used to seeing Jaylen Brown wearing a protective face mask as he continues to recover from a facial fracture that occurred when he collided with Jayson Tatum during a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 8.

However, as the Celtics searched for an offensive boost against Atlanta, Brown discarded the mask in an attempt to give himself a slight edge for the remainder of the game. When speaking to the media on April 23, Smart joked that the Celtics rotation struggled to spot Brown on the court, as they couldn’t recognize him without the protective face cover.

Play

Jaylen Brown Tells Marcus Smart SHUT UP After Saying Celtics Can't Recognize Him With No Mask 😂 ATLANTA, GA — Celtics guard Marcus Smart poked some fun at Jaylen Brown after the star wing took off his facemask in the game and went off the rest of the night during the Celtics 129-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks.“It’s been a minute since we saw Jaylen with his mask off,” said Smart. Jaylen… 2023-04-24T02:54:01Z

“I was actually on the bench,” Smart said. “And then after the timeout, we were looking for Jaylen, couldn’t find him, because he didn’t have his mask on and then we see him in a corner, and he gets the ball. And then obviously, you know, he makes those plays where he’s driving with force. And that was it; off the glass couple of times and make some great plays. And, and we just knew at that moment, you know, it was a different JB, and, you know, he’s going to carry us and bring us home.”

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Brown reverts back to wearing the face mask or if he’s ready to go back to playing without it. Fortunately, Celtics fans won’t have to wait long to find out, as Boston and Atlanta will face off in game five of their playoff series on Tuesday, April 24.