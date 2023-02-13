Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Comes to Russell Westbrook’s Defense in Instagram Post

On February 12, Boston Celtics star wing, Jayson Tatum, shared an Instagram post regarding Russell Westbrook’s career achievements in a genuine show of support for the oft-criticized former MVP.

Me 🫱🏼‍🫲🏽 Tatum

Respecting Westbrook pic.twitter.com/P7ORhIbu43 — Bri Marie D (@BriMarieD) February 12, 2023

The post-Tatum shared was simply laying out Westbrook’s career achievements, noting how fans and media disrespected him despite being one of the greatest point guards of his generation. Westbrook, 34, was recently traded to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal that saw the Los Angeles Lakers acquire D’Angelo Russell, Jared Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley, with Westbrook now being a prime candidate for a buyout of his contract.

While some Celtics fans may view Tatum’s post as a form of recruitment, that would be highly unlikely given the Celtics’ incredible depth at the guard positions courtesy of Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Payton Pritchard. Still, it would seem the St. Louis native is a fan of Westbrook’s game and believes he can still make an impactful contribution at the NBA level.

Joe Mazzulla Heaps Praise on Jayson Tatum

On February 12, Jayson Tatum struggled to find his shooting rhythm against the Memphis Grizzlies, going 3-of-16 from the field for a shocking 18.8% shooting percentage. However, Tatum did find other ways to impact the game, pulling down 7 rebounds, dishing out 3 assists, garnering 2 steals, and blocking two shots.

When speaking to the media following the contest, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla credited Tatum’s ability to manage the game, even when things are going against him.

"He's done an amazing job managing the game.. managing the game by involving himself by not looking to score but to make the right play." Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum's ability to impact the game vs. Grizzlies outside of scoring the ball pic.twitter.com/310jVmuECJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2023

“Tatum’s not gonna get enough credit for the way he’s played. He’s constantly being judged by his results. But, I thought, last game, he had 41, and he did a great job scoring. Two of the last three games, he’s done an amazing job managing the game. Managing the game by continuing to play defense, managing by involving himself but not looking to score, making the right play. Superstars don’t get the credit they deserve when they do that. And so, credit to him, and I think that allows our guys to play with confidence, and it makes out team even harder to guard,” Mazzulla said.

Tatum is poised to make his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance later this month as he continues to prove himself as one of the best players in the NBA.

Celtics Miss Out on Preferred Buyout Target

Despite making a trade deadline deal to acquire Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Celtics still have an open roster spot and are widely expected to pursue a veteran wing in the buyout market.

However, Danny Green, who was rumored to be their preferred target, has joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, and as such, the Celtics will need to look elsewhere to strengthen their bench unit further.

Danny Green's agreement with the Cavaliers is complete, per source. https://t.co/8bZuVSMWow — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

Boston is currently top of the Eastern Conference but would likely prefer to add an additional wing to their roster to provide some cover for star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while also allowing Joe Mazzulla to better manage their minutes.

The Celtics will face fellow Eastern Conference contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Tuesday, February 14, as they continue to try and prove their credentials as genuine NBA Championship contenders.