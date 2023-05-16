Kevin Hart Sends Hilarious Video to Celtics Star Jayson Tatum After Game 7 [WATCH]

On Sunday, May 14, the Boston Celtics eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers from the postseason behind a 51-point night from Jayson Tatum.

On Monday, May 15, global superstar Kevin Hart, who is a lifelong Sixers fan, took to Instagram to send a congratulatory message to Tatum in a hilarious fashion.

Alright, I’m hurt,” Hart said. “The world knows it. I don’t have to hide it. But what I’m not is a sore loser. It’s not about how you win, it’s about how you lose, and I’m gonna lose like a man. I’m gonna stand on mines. Jayson Tatum, I hate it, but I gotta give you props, brother. I gotta congratulate you. The friend you are, the true competition that you proved to be today. You showed up. You showed out. You put your foot in our a**. I’m hurt. My cities hurt. It’s ok. We’ll be fine. We’ll figure it out. When I don’t know, but we will. What I’ma do, is celebrate you, brother; you already know what I’m about; I’m about hard work. And you proved to put in the work, which is why it paid off, brother. So this shot goes to you. You, Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics. Hard work tastes different.

Tatum had an up-and-down series against the Sixers but still ended the seven-game contest with averages of 29 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 5 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.8% from deep.

Jaylen Brown Warns Celtics About Facing Heat

Now that the Celtics have booked their place in the Eastern Conference Finals, they will need to begin preparing to face the Miami Heat, a team they beat in game seven at the same juncture last season.

When speaking to the media following the Celtics May 14 victory, Jaylen Brown reminded his teammates that their success last year means nothing and that the Heat will come into the series raring to go.

“Progressing against Miami, they propose different challenges as well,” Brown said. “We’ve just got to be versatile. We’ve got to have intensity and be aggressive, and that’s got to be the tone setter for the whole series…“Nothing about last year matters…I don’t think Miami is thinking about last year. They’re coming out ready to play basketball…We just gotta come out with a great fresh mind and execute what’s in front of us. I think that’s the key. I’m looking forward to it, I think it will be a great challenge, and it should be fun.”

Miami defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks en route to booking their own spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Doc Rivers Praises Joe Mazzulla

Throughout the Celtics postseason, rookie head coach Joe Mazzulla has received some criticism for his decision making processes throughout Boston’s run to the conference finals.

However, when speaking with Heavy on Sports’ Steve Bulpett, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers shared his support for Mazzulla, crediting him for the job he’s done throughout the regular-season and the playoffs.

If Doc Rivers is talking, he usually does so to @SteveBHoop. Even after the Game 7 loss, Doc offered his thoughts on the @celtics' Joe Mazzulla: "Joe was dumb two weeks ago." More at @HeavyOnSports:https://t.co/EeEz9izVC1 — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) May 15, 2023

“Joe was dumb two weeks ago,” Rivers joked with a sarcastic tone. “I told you that. Now he’s in the conference finals. Look, Joe’s doing a terrific job. When we were making shots and playing well, that wasn’t on Joe. It was never Joe. It’s always that you’ve got to execute, and you’ve got to play well, and it’s a make-miss league. I don’t think there was an issue on either side. One team beat the other team. That’s what happens.”

Mazzulla and his coaching staff will now be preparing for a difficult battle against the Heat, with the series set to begin on Wednesday, May 17 at the TD Garden.