Celtics Jayson Tatum’s Grueling Off-Season Development Plan Revealed

Jayson Tatum is currently on track to challenge for the 2023 MVP award following some stellar performances for the Boston Celtics.

However, Tatum’s impressive performances aren’t a fluke; in fact, they’re the culmination of the work he put in during a grueling summer of developmental work with his world-renowned trainer, Drew Hanlen.

“We noticed that his driving angles were off, which meant that he was driving towards the blocks instead of towards the rim…So the first thing that we worked on was driving,” Hanlen said when speaking with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne before also revealing their work on Tatum’s ability to finish through contact, “I basically just fouled the s*** out of him.”

Jayson Tatum, six months after NBA Finals loss – 'I know what it takes now' https://t.co/OclYbm1a4e — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 23, 2022

Tatum is currently averaging 30.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field, 35.4% from the perimeter, and 85.8% from the free-throw line, with his scoring and rebounding both on track to be career highs for him this season – assuming he continues his current level of play.

Tatum Has Changed His Diet

Following the heartache of losing to the Golden State Warriors in game six of the NBA Finals, Tatum knew he needed to up his game if he wanted to get back to the biggest stage and overcome the final hurdle and become a champion.

During his interview with Shelburne, Tatum revealed that one of the biggest non-basketball changes he’s made since the summer is shifting to a new diet plan and hiring a private chef to ensure he’s eating the right portion sizes to maintain his ‘playing weight.’

Tatum is developing a real good feel as a roll man. Knowing when to roll hard, and when to delay your roll to ease pressure on the ball-handler is an underappreciated aspect of the PnR. Tatum delays his roll here and gets rewarded by the pocket pass from Smart. pic.twitter.com/209Kr991xP — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) December 24, 2022

“It’s just healthier options…The right portions for the weight I want to play at. I’m not vegan or anything, but if I’m eating breakfast, the eggs are organic, healthier choice of bacon, the orange juice is organic. I’m not just using the regular fat butter,” Tatum said.

At just 24 years old, it will be interesting to see if Tatum’s new diet helps to increase his longevity in the NBA and sustain his elite-level play for the duration of a full-NBA season and throughout the playoffs.

Marcus Smart Sends NSFW Message to Jaylen Brown

Tatum isn’t the only member of the Celtics who is currently playing at a new-found level, as Jaylen Brown has also raised his game and currently projects to be a shoo-in for the 2023 All-Star game.

On December 23, Brown erupted in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, dropping 23 points to help his team close out the game. Shortly after the contest had concluded, Brown gave a sideline interview to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin when Marcus Smart decided to fire up his teammate.

“Big juice baby, that’s what I’m talking bout. From now on, that’s how you f****** play! I don’t wanna see you putting your damn head down no more. You’re too good for that baby,” Smart said as he interrupted the interview.

The Celtics will be hoping that both Tatum and Brown can help them overcome a stern Milwaukee Bucks team, who are headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, when they face off against each other on Christmas Day.