Celtics Jayson Tatum Reveals Hilarious Exhange With Bulls Star

On Monday, November 21, the Boston Celtics saw their winning streak come to an abrupt end at the hands of the Chicago Bulls.

Speaking to the media during his post-game press conference, Jayson Tatum revealed he had a humorous exchange with good friend and former Celtics, Javonte Green after he had fowled Tatum with four seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Play

Jayson Tatum Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Bulls CHICAGO, IL — Celtics star Jayson Tatum was interviewed following Boston's 121-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The loss was Boston's fourth of the season, and snapped the team's 9 game winning streak. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will look to turn things around on Wednesday, when they will face the Dallas… 2022-11-22T05:29:38Z

“I told him he need to get a damn haircut, he was looking rough. I did. I told him, ‘you need to get a haircut,’ that’s why he fouled me…Close friend of mine, somebody I enjoyed being on a team with, and just happy he’s getting a real opportunity here (with the Bulls), and obviously, he’s making the most out of it. So, I like competing against him,” Tatum said.

Green spent one and a half seasons with the Celtics, participating in 73 regular season games, starting four of them, and finished his tenure with Boston averaging 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 30.2% from deep. However, since Green joined the Chicago Bulls, he’s carved out a significant role for himself off their bench and is averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game to begin the new season.

Brogdon Sounds Off on Celtics: ‘Need More Balance’

Against the Bulls, the Celtics struggled to convert their three-point attempts on a consistent basis and found stops difficult to come by on the defensive end. During his post-game press conference, Brogdon shared his thought’s on the teams’ current approach and noted how they need to be more balanced in both their offense and defense.

Play

Malcolm Brogdon Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Bulls CHICAGO, IL — Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was interviewed following Boston's 121-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The loss was Boston's fourth of the season, and snapped the team's 9 game winning streak. In an underwhelming loss, Malcolm Brogdon was a bright spot, scoring 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 5-of-6 from… 2022-11-22T04:05:19Z

“I think we’re such a high-level shooting team from the arc, we rely on that. And, I think we need more balance, especially if those threes aren’t falling. If we’re not making shots out there, we gotta be able to play inside the arc and still defend for sure, that’s one thing that can’t slip regardless of how we’re shooting the ball on the offensive end,” Brogdon said.

Brogdon was one of Boston’s better players against Chicago and ended the contest with 23 points, six assists, and a rebound while shooting 61.5% from the field and 83.3% from deep on five-of-six shooting.

Celtics Took 50 Three-Point Shots Against Bulls

Despite their poor shooting form from the perimeter against the Bulls, the Celtics jacked up 50 shots from the perimeter and only took 37 attempts inside of the three-point line. The problem is, when shots aren’t falling, you can’t simply stick with it and hope to force the success from deep.

Instead, you need to attack the paint, force the defense into rotation, and once you’ve seen a few easy buckets drop around the rim, get back to your perimeter game to see if the rhythm and defensive pressure have been adjusted.

The #Celtics took 22 shots in the first quarter, 17 of them were 3’s. The C’s certainly died by the 3 tonight, shooting 50 3’s in this game — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) November 22, 2022

Over their first 17 games, the Celtics are ranked second in the NBA for three-pointers attempted per game, jacking up 41.9 attempts per game, meaning Boston only took an additional eight shots from deep against Chicago, unfortunately, they just weren’t falling on the night, and now the Celtics winning streak has come to an abrupt end.