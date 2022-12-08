Celtics Jayson Tatum Schools Grant Williams: ‘Act Like You’ve Been Here Before’

Midway through the Boston Celtics December 7 victory over the Phoenix Suns, Grant Williams hit a corner three-point shot and decided to steal Jayson Tatum’s celebration after he saw the ball go through the net.

When speaking during his post-game press conference, Tatum revealed what he said to Williams shortly after his celebration, noting that ‘he didn’t look cool’ due to his excitement.

Jayson Tatum to Grant Williams: "You didn't look cool." There seem to be MAJOR chemistry issues with the Boston Celtics 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Hmk44D1hvr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 8, 2022

“I told him, I’m fine with you doing it. But it’s a way to do it. He was too excited, he was hyped, he was jumping. And I was like, ‘Grant, it’s still, you know, it’s the second quarter.’ So, I pulled him to the side, and I was like, ‘yo, you can do it. But, I’m cool when I do it. You didn’t look cool. You looked like a kid.’ I told him, act like you been here before. When you celebrate, act like it’s normal, not like it’s the first time you’ve ever done it,” Tatum said.

Williams has been a vastly improved offensive weapon for the Celtics this season, showing growth in his ability to attack close-outs and score off the dribble, yet the corner three remains his primary weapon, with the fourth-year forward currently shooting 48% from the corners and 47% from deep.

Tatum Sounds Off on Locker Room Mentality

During the same press conference, Tatum discussed the collective mindset of the locker room, noting that everybody is focused on one thing: winning an NBA championship.

"Nobody in that locker room is satisfied" Jayson Tatum on Celtics' motivation after the big win against Phoenix pic.twitter.com/UpCL0c0PJB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 8, 2022

“Everybody in the locker room understands what we’re trying to do. We realize that we’ve got the best record; we’re 21-5. You know, with that comes a decision every night to play as hard as we can on both ends…The goal is still the same: to get back to the finals and get over that hump. So, while we’re having fun and happy with the way we’re playing. Nobody in that locker room is celebrating, satisfied with where we’re at. None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner. So, you know, that’s the ultimate goal,” Tatum said.

The Celtics currently boast a 21-5 record and sit atop of the Eastern Conference; however, their focus will now be on the Golden State Warriors, who they will be facing for the first time since their NBA Finals series on December 10.

Tatum Taking Things One Game at a Time

When questioned about Boston’s upcoming game against the Warriors, Tatum was quick to note how it’s just one game, despite whatever the fans and media believe in terms of the game holding a higher meaning.

.@jaytatum0 isn't getting caught up in the hype of Celtics' rematch with the Golden State Warriors #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/87S8HDvlJ1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 8, 2022

“You know, it’s just one game. You know, obviously, it’s probably a big deal, and everybody is gonna make it a big deal. But for us, being honest, they beat us last year. They won a championship, and we lost. So, they got that over us, and you know, we understand that. But, obviously, we wanna go in there and continue to build off of what we’ve been doing. And you know, go in there and get a win. But, in the grand scheme of things, it’s just one game, so it’s not gonna make or break whatever we’re trying to accomplish once the game is over,” Tatum said.

Boston currently boasts the best offense in the NBA, whilst the Warriors are struggling to find their groove, so now would be as good a time as any for the Celtics to face off against the team that beat them for a championship just a few months ago. Of course, the Celtics will need both Jaylen Brown and Tatum to bring their A-Game; Luckily, they’ve been doing that all season.