Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Celtics Veteran’s Performance

On January 19, the Boston Celtics overcame the Golden State Warriors for the first time since game three of the NBA Finals on June 8.

Throughout the contest, Al Horford was one of Boston’s most consistent players, shooting the ball at a high clip and setting the tone for his team as they looked to dispatch the reigning NBA champions on the Celtics’ home court.

Following the game, Jayson Tatum joked that Horford looked 25 following a two-day gap between games, crediting the veteran’s activity level on the court.

Jayson Tatum ADMITS Celtics Focused Too Much NBA Finals Rematch Before Tonight | Celtics vs Warriors

“I joked with Al. He came out and looked like he was 25 today. Two days off, I said he needs more two days in a row, because he came out and set the tone, he really did. And we all kind of followed behind that the rest of the night,” Tatum said.

Tatum was also a significant factor in the Celtics’ victory, playing 48 minutes and dropping 34 points, pulling down a career-high 19 rebounds, dishing out 6 assists, and garnering 3 steals.

Jaylen Brown Credits The Celtics Battling Victory

When speaking to the media following Boston’s 121-118 overtime victory, Jaylen Brown credited his team’s ability to battle through tough spells and still end the game with a win, noting how their ability to remain poised bodes well for the post-season.

"The energy level was high… we just battled it out" Jaylen Brown on the C's ability to fight back tonight pic.twitter.com/Rlfy8Tcj1c — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 20, 2023

“It felt like a playoff game, I don’t know about you guys. Their intensity, their force, the way they came. That’s a game I’m sure they wanted to win. We were down 5-to-7 in the fourth quarter. Four to five minutes left, to be able to have poise to be able to battle back, that shows a lot of growth that we been taking steps in the right direction,” Brown said.

Brown, 26, had missed the Celtics’ last three games due to a right abductor strain but was cleared to participate in the contest against the Warriors and helped his team with a 16-point, 9-rebound, 3-assist night.

Al Horford Reveals Mindset Heading Into The Game

Throughout Boston’s contest against Golden State, Horford was one of the Celtics’ most consistent players, as he showed why his veteran presence is integral to Boston’s youthful roster.

When speaking to the media following the game, Horford detailed the mindset he had coming into the game.

Al Horford: "It was important for me to come out and set the tone for our group" pic.twitter.com/EJH0rOyQyK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 20, 2023

“For me, it was important from the beginning that I came out and set the tone for our group. And, I felt like I was able to do that early on, and we really did a good job of staying the course and feeding off the energy from the crowd…I feel like it’s our mindset, I really feel like this year we’ve taken a step as a group,” Horford said.

Horford ended the contest with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks while shooting 61.5% from the field and 40% from the perimeter in 37 minutes of playing time.

The Celtics will now turn their attention toward the Toronto Raptors, who they are scheduled to face on Saturday, January 21, as they bid to keep their current win streak going and make it to nine games unbeaten.