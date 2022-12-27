Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Calls Out Misinformation: ‘I Feel Like KD’

On December 26, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum took to social media to question why his name was being linked with a quote of something he never said, noting that he felt like Kevin Durant due to the misinformation being spread about him.

They making up quotes about me now… I feel like KD https://t.co/MqBEzApER7 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 26, 2022

The quote in question was actually a legitimate quote; it just wasn’t said by Tatum.

Instead, the well-known outlet, which had put out a graphic crediting Tatum, was actually quoting Jaylen Brown, who had spoken with the media following the Celtics’ Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jaylen Brown on SCUFFLE with Giannis Antetokounmpo | Celtics vs Bucks BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was interviewed following the Celtics 139-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics have now strung together two straight wins, and marked the first matchup between the Celtics and Milwaukee this season. With the two teams clashing between the top two seeds, the game was a big… 2022-12-26T02:00:08Z

“It’s me vs. me out there, and the opponent doesn’t really matter. When I get into that rhythm and that flow, I don’t think (there’s) anything anybody can do with me,” Brown told reporters.

Unfortunately for the outlet, it was an easy mistake to make, and it just so happened that Tatum saw the quote and knew those weren’t his words, leading to him calling out the well-established website on Twitter.

Jayson Tatum Declares His Love For Playing In Boston

When speaking to the media on December 25, following his 41-point explosion, Jayson Tatum discussed a range of topics but reserved some time for a heartfelt discussion about his current place in Celtics history and how he loves being a part of the Celtics organization.

Jayson Tatum talked about his placement in Celtics' history after having the second most points on Christmas day by a Celtic pic.twitter.com/CN69LC4fg1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 26, 2022

“It’s hard to think in the moment, at 24, that I have a place in Celtics history. But, it’s definitely an honor. I’ve said that many a times how much I love being here and what it means to play on Christmas. You know, the sixth year in a row, and it’s something I never want to take for granted,” Tatum said.

Against the Bucks, Tatum was clearly the best player on the floor, dropping 41 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, dishing out 5 assists, and pilfering 3 steals on 63.6% shooting from the field and 42.9% shooting from deep to help his team overcome a stern opponent that boasted superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jayson Tatum Improved His Diet Over The Summer

When speaking with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne during an exclusive interview for ESPN, Tatum revealed that following the Celtics’ NBA Finals defeat to the Golden State Warriors, he knew he needed to up his game and changed his diet over the off-season in the hope that it would provide him with a better platform to build on throughout the season.

Jayson Tatum, six months after NBA Finals loss – 'I know what it takes now' https://t.co/OclYbm1a4e — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 23, 2022

“It’s just healthier options…The right portions for the weight I want to play at. I’m not vegan or anything, but if I’m eating breakfast, the eggs are organic, healthier choice of bacon, the orange juice is organic. I’m not just using the regular fat butter,” Tatum told ESPN’s Romona Shelburne during an exclusive interview.

Judging by the impressive start Tatum has had to the 2022-23 season, it would appear that his dietary changes are working. However, it will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old forward can sustain his current level of play throughout a full 82-game season and deep into the playoffs, as he and his Celtics teammates look to finally take the final step in their development and lift a championship banner.