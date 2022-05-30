Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Celtics Early Season Criticism: ‘That Fueled Us’

On May 29, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in a win-or-go-home game seven for the Eastern Conference Championship, and now move on to the NBA Finals to face the Golden State Warriors.

In what has been a remarkable turnaround for a team that struggled out of the gates, the Celtics are widely considered favorites heading into the final showdown of the current NBA season, with Jayson Tatum expected to play a big part in how Boston’s season ends.

Pressure and expectations aren’t anything new for Tatum – he’s been the face of this Celtics team for a couple of years now and continues to grow into his role while fast becoming one of the most talented players in the NBA. Still, when Boston was struggling to start the season, it was Tatum and his running mate Jaylen Brown who received the most criticism, with questions about the star wing pairing’s ability to play together at an elite level.

Speaking to the media following his 26-point, 10 rebound performance, Tatum took some time to reflect on the barrage of criticism and how that fueled the Celtics into becoming the dominant force they are today.

“All of those things have helped. From saying we need to split the group up, or get rid of somebody, to saying that me and JB can’t play together. That fueled us to figure it out, and not run from it. We’re going to be here for a while, we trust in each other, and that we had to be better. I think instead of separating, we came closer, and I think it’s shown throughout the season,” Tatum said.

Ime Udoka Praises Celtics Road Win: ‘Road Warriors’

Throughout the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics were predatorial on the road, winning three of their four games on Miami’s home court to ensure they progressed onto the NBA Finals.

Speaking to his team after the game, which included some NSFW exchanges, head coach Ime Udoka heaped praise on his roster’s ability to overcome adversity and close out their series against a stern Miami Heat team on their home floor.

“First of all, we do not hang banners for Eastern Conference Championships in this organization. We’ve got bigger plans, you know what it is, four more. Hell of a job, though, what we do well, turnovers, rebounds, all of those things that hurt us in other games, we took care of in this game…Everybody gutted it out, and who are we? Road Warriors, we’ve been doing it all year, had to make it interesting,” Udoka said during a lockerroom speech with his team.

Horford Praises Growth of Celtics’ Young Core

Al Horford has seen a lot throughout his NBA career, most notably, the rise of Boston’s current stars. The veteran center has been present for the formative years of Tatum, Brown, and Marcus Smart’s careers, and has witnessed their developmental growth firsthand.

Speaking to the media following Boston’s game seven victory, Horford took a moment to reminisce about his role on the team, and how rewarding it’s been to see the growth of multiple high-level players for the Celtics.

“I’m so proud of this group. These guys, you know, I’ve seen JB come into the league and take steps, take levels. I’ve seen JT do the same thing, I’ve seen Smart grow. For me, it’s just special to be with them, and being able to help them, and being part of this. I’m really grateful to be in this position,” Horford said.

Horford has been incredibly impactful for the Celtics during their post-season run, averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists throughout his 16 playoff games thus far while shooting 51.8% from the field and 45.6% from deep. Now, both Horford and the Celtics will get four days of rest before starting their series against the Warriors on Thursday, June 2.