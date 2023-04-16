Jayson Tatum Delivers Strong Remark on Marcus Smart After Celtics Beat Hawks

The Boston Celtics charged to victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, April 15, courtesy of a stellar defensive performance from Marcus Smart.

Following a regular season where Smart has struggled to replicate the rearguard form that saw him win the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award, Smart found multiple ways to impact the game, including a chase-down block late in the fourth quarter.

Speaking to the media after the game, All-Star wing Jayson Tatum spoke glowingly of what Smart brings to the Celtics rotation, crediting his defensive ability in a league full of offensive talent.

Play

Jayson Tatum Celtics Were LOCKED IN From Tip Off vs Hawks | Game 1 BOSTON, MA — Jayson Tatum said that the Celtics came ready to play on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, jumping out to a massive early lead as they cruised to a 112-99 win at TD Garden. Boston's effort was clear and intense right from the first whistle, and their defense notably looked like that of… 2023-04-15T23:30:09Z

“I guess sometimes you take it for granted,” Tatum said. “But, you know, one of the best if not the best defender that we have in this league, and you know, just extremely special, especially on that side of the ball. And you know, shows it night in and night out.”

Smart finished the contest against Atlanta with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals on 36.4% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from three-point range.

Jayson Tatum Credits Jaylen Brown For Setting Tone

In the first defensive possession of the game, Jaylen Brown jumped a passing lane to crush the Hawks’ first offensive possession, poking the ball loose as Atlanta looked to execute a dribble hand-off.

Following the contest, Tatum credited Brown’s hustle and effort, noting how the All-Star wing set the tone for the rest of the team.

“I think we were just locked in from the beginning,” Tatum said. “[We had a] sense of purpose on both ends. It started from the first play. JB blew up the DHO and got a steal. It just kind of set the tone, and we tried to feed off that.”

Brown was playing in his first game since cutting his hand open due to an accident at home, an injury that forced him to miss the final two games of the Celtics’ regular season.

Derrick White Issues Statement on Robert Williams

Robert Williams has been in and out of the Celtics rotation this season as he continues to battle for fitness following knee surgery last summer. However, against the Hawks, Williams reminded everybody of the impact he can make when healthy and given a role that suits his skill set.

Derrick White, who himself was impressive for Boston, used his post-game press conference to share his thoughts on Williams’ performance, crediting his activity level and the impact he made on both sides of the floor.

Play

Derrick White Reacts to Getting All Defense Votes Derrick White previewed Celtics vs Hawks, talked about teaming up with Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart this year, then reacted to being a candidate for First Team All-Defense at practice before Game 1 on Friday. —————————————- FanDuel is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. New customers in Mass can get in on… 2023-04-14T17:30:12Z

“He was great for us on both ends,” White said. “Just active. Flying around. When you drive or have people coming over, he’s always just an outlet for us… He had a huge game. It’s nice to have him out there with us.”