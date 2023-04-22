Joe Mazzulla Earns Plaudits For ‘Tapping Into’ Derrick White’s Skillset

As the 2022-23 NBA season has progressed, the Boston Celtics have benefitted from Derrick White‘s rapid progression.

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, Joe Mazzulla deserves some of the credit for White’s improvements throughout the season.

Derrick White defending a 3-on-1 break and drawing the momentum charge. pic.twitter.com/3780DACGzT — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 22, 2023

“He has played a lot better under (Joe) Mazzulla, really,” The executive said. “He has tapped into White’s IQ so that the ball movement is better and the turnovers go down when he is on the floor.”

Since returning from the All-Star break, White has been among the most impactful members of the Celtics roster and is now viewed as an essential member of the starting rotation due to his offensive and defensive upside – both on and off the ball.

White, 28, has been an iron man for Boston this season, participating in all 82 regular-season games while producing a statline of 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while converting his shots from the field at a 46.2% clip, and also having a 38.1% success rate from three-point range.

Trae Young Heaps Praise on Derrick White

When speaking to the media following the Atlanta Hawks’ April 18 loss to the Celtics, All-Star guard Trae Young spoke glowingly of Derrick White’s performance, crediting him for playing ‘great basketball.’

Play

Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 Postgame: Quin Snyder, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 Postgame: Quin Snyder, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic after our 119-106 loss in Boston. Subscribe to our channel ➡️ youtube.com/c/ATLHawks Hawks Homepage: hawks.com Hawks Shop: hawksshop.com Hawks Tickets: nba.com/hawks/tickets Follow us on: Twitter – twitter.com/atlhawks Instagram – instagram.com/atlhawks Facebook – facebook.com/atlhawks Snapchat – snapchat.com/add/atlhawks TikTok – tiktok.com/@atlhawks 2023-04-19T02:08:22Z

“Yeah, he’s just playing great basketball,” Young said. “And he’s opportunistic in some of the things that he does. But he also stands alone. He’s assertive. He’s getting into the lane and attacking the rim. He’s made big threes off the dribble too, which are hard to guard…And you know, there’s a lot of guys that have played well; we got another game coming up at home, so we’re gonna get ready for him.”

White’s performances in the Celtics’ first three postseason games haven’t come as a surprise to Celtics fans, as they’ve grown accustomed to his all-action displays despite the calm expression that is usually seen on his face.

Malcolm Brogdon Credits Derrick White’s Confidence

During a March 27 post-game press conference, recently crowned Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon discussed how he’s been impressed by White’s improvements this year, and especially over the closing weeks of the NBA’s regular season.

Play

Malcolm Brogdon Says Jaylen Brown Is The BEST Shooting guard in the league…He’ll be All-NBA" BOSTON, MA — Malcolm Brogdon had some high praise for Jaylen Brown following Boston's 137-93 win over the Spurs on Sunday night at TD Garden. Brown paved the way with 41 points, and when asked on his performance, Brogdon said "He's the best shooting guard in the league…he'll be All-NBA." —————————————– FanDuel, the exclusive wagering… 2023-03-27T02:04:58Z

“This game is all about confidence, man,” Brogdon said. “And I think you’ve seen Derrick’s confidence grow throughout the season. And now he’s playing at an all-time high; he’s playing at a super high level, shooting the ball with confidence. Playing with so much fluidity, he’s one of those guys out there that makes the game easier for everybody because he knows how to play. He has a great feel. So he’s incredibly important to this team on both sides of the ball. You know, I think we’re seeing as his offense right now. But you know, the first half of the season it was his defense people were talking about. He’s incredibly versatile and can impact the game and a lot of ways.”

Celtics fans will now be hoping that White can continue to perform at his current level so that he can help the Celtics overcome the Hawks and progress onto the second round of the postseason, where Boston will likely face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.