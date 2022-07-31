Celtics Legend Lights Up Drew League

Isaiah Thomas has continually failed to recapture the all-conquering form he displayed during his three seasons with the Boston Celtics but seems to take every opportunity to remind NBA teams what he’s capable of.

The latest reminder from the five-foot-nine point guard came on July 30, when he went nuclear during a Drew League game, dropping 45 points, registering five assists, and converting on seven three-point attempts.

Isaiah Thomas put on a show in the @DrewLeague today, FILLING IT UP with 45 PTS!@isaiahthomas: 45 PTS, 5 AST, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/HueDTvOqay — NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022

Thomas split his time between three teams this season, appearing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets – making 22 total appearances, and averaging 8.4 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 33.7% from deep.

Despite the two-time All-Star proving his fitness over the past two years, it’s clear he’s lost a step and doesn’t possess the same burst off the dribble – two weapons that made him borderline unguardable between 2014 and 2018, so while Thomas can still get buckets, he’s no longer the elite scorer he once was and given his defensive limitations, NBA teams appear to be reluctant to give him the opportunity he needs.

Thomas Could Return to Charlotte This Season

On July 25, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Hornets were showing interest in potentially bringing Thomas back to Charlotte for another season – but would first consider a reunion with Kemba Walker – another former Celtics guard.

“The Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise cornerstone Kemba Walker among other point guard options, sources told The Athletic. The team is also interested in the potential re-signing of Isaiah Thomas, who had strong play last season and emerged as a positive locker room leader in Charlotte,” Charania reported.

In addition to Kemba Walker, the Hornets are also interested in the potential re-signing of Isaiah Thomas, @ShamsCharania writes. The 33-year-old averaged 8.3 points for Charlotte last year, coming off the bench in 17 games. More: https://t.co/zYaWiZrKb6 pic.twitter.com/NmsfZUlUo9 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 25, 2022

Following the report, Thomas weighed in on the rumor by Tweeting, “I need to be back with my young killas!!!“

Thomas participated in 17 games for the Hornets last season, averaging 12.9 minutes off the bench while providing 8.3 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game – however, with Walker also gaining interest from his former team, there’s no guarantee the Celtics legend finds himself back in Charlotte next season.