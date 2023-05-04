Celtics Linked to Career 41% Perimeter Shooter as Potential Offseason Pick-Up

The Boston Celtics might still be in the mix to win a championship this season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have one eye on ways to improve their current roster in the summer.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one way Brad Stevens could improve the Celtics’ current rotation is by adding another three-point specialist, given Joe Mazzulla’s three-point-heavy offensive system. That’s where Doug McDermott comes in; a career 41% shooter from the perimeter who can thrive as a low-usage floor spacer both with the starting unit and the bench rotation.

“Targeting Doug McDermott might make sense,” Buckley wrote. “He’s had a remarkably consistent nine-year career, and he shouldn’t be too expensive since he clearly doesn’t fit the timeline of the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs…He is an elite shooter, and opposing teams know that and show him the appropriate attention.”

McDermott, 31, will be entering the final year of his $41 million contract next season, where he is scheduled to pocket $13.75 million.

Malcolm Brogdon Praises Jaylen Brown

If the Celtics do show interest in McDermott this summer, the recent success of Malcolm Brogdon‘s move to Boston could help entice him to the franchise. However, on May 3, it was Jaylen Brown who stole the show as the Celtics cruised to a blow-out victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

When speaking to the media after the game, Brogdon heaped praise on Brown’s 25-point performance.

Jaylen Brown & Malcolm Brogdon REACT to Celtics Game 2 Win vs Sixers

“He set the tone. And it’s about setting the tone for the next game,” Brogdon said. “This is one game. They came out and played a great game in the first one. James played great. I thought tonight, we flipped the script. I thought we did a great job on him and a great job overall. But that’s one game, and it doesn’t mean anything if there’s no carryover.”

Brogdon was also a difference maker in the game against the Sixers, ending the contest with a statline of 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists off the bench, with shooting splits of 46.7% from the field and 60% from deep.

Al Horford Joins in With Praise For Jaylen Brown

Brogdon wasn’t the only member of the Celtics roster to sing Brown’s praises, as during a post-game appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s post-game show, veteran big man Al Horford noted how Brown put in one of the best performances of his career thus far.

Al Horford on Jaylen Brown: "It's as good a game as I've ever seen him play" pic.twitter.com/ZwFUOnGx1a — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2023

“He took the challenge,” Horford said. “He really led us. His energy, he just set the tone. Honestly, it’s a good of a game that I’ve ever seen him play. He was so locked in. He was so poised. On the defensive end, his presence. And then on offense, just being solid and continuing to make plays. He was the difference maker for us.”