Bombshell Report Lists Celtics Among 3 ‘Most Significant’ Teams to Land Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics can’t escape the Kevin Durant rumors, for better or worse. Yet on Monday, August 8, we finally got an update regarding the superstar guard’s current situation with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Durant met with Joe Tsai earlier this week and doubled down on his wishes to be traded away from the franchise this summer.

“After Durant’s trade request on June 30, the Nets engaged in conversations with almost every team in the league, according to sources. But because the Nets have set a sky-high threshold for the return the franchise wants for Durant…The Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal,” Charania reported in his August 8 column.

Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me — or the GM and coach. https://t.co/W1voNf9MDC https://t.co/0lbBay2OxF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2022

Right now, the biggest sticking point for any team that holds a legitimate interest in acquiring Durant, is the Nets’ loft asking price for a thirty-four-year-old superstar with some significant injury issues in his recent past. As such, either Brooklyn will need to lower their expectations in any potential deal, or a team such as Boston will have to double down on their trade offer to land the superstar before the start of training camp.

Brooklyn Countered Boston’s Original Offer

According to a July 25 report by Charania, the Nets have previously held discussions with the Celtics surrounding a potential trade for Durant. In the report, Boston offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and draft assets as their trade package for the superstar forward.

However, Brooklyn is said to have countered with a request for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, a rotational player, and draft assets in order to get the deal over the line – something which Boston didn’t respond to.

Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered. Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: https://t.co/Gkyfkhg5A1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

“The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added…As of right now, the Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Durant. They have tremendous interest in bringing him in and view him as a piece that could take them over that final hurdle,” Charania wrote.

Tatum Doesn’t Get Involved in Trade Discussions

While it’s fair to assume that Jayson Tatum – the Celtics star player – is consulted on potential trade moves, it would appear that the St. Louis native chooses to take a hands-off approach, and focuses on his own development instead.

During a recent interview with The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Tatum explained how he leaves the roster construction, and decisions surrounding it, up to President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens.

NEW @TheAthleticNBA: One-on-one with Jayson Tatum, on everything from the Finals run to the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. “(I learned) that I’m 24 and one of the best players in the world and that I will compete against whoever and take on that challenge.”https://t.co/QFBQgavVrF — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) August 8, 2022

“The cool part about his job is Brad don’t tell me how to do my job anymore. You not the coach. He lets me do my thing. I let him do his thing. In all honesty, that’s his decision and that’s his job,” Tatum told Weiss.

Tatum has been teammates with Brown since entering the NBA, but has also developed a friendship with Kevin Durant during their time together with Team USA. As such, it will be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks and months, regardless of if the Celtics make a trade or not.