Celtics Make Call About Acquiring Former No. 6 Overall Pick: Report

The February 9 trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Boston Celtics are yet to make a move, despite being linked with a slew of big men to improve their depth at the center position.

However, according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, the Celtics have been making calls about potentially acquiring Nerlens Noel from the Detroit Pistons in the hope of adding another rim-protector to the rotation.

“Per league sources, the Heat, Nuggets, Mavericks, Kings, 76ers, and Celtics have recently called the Pistons and inquired about Noel,” Edwards wrote.

Noel, 28, is a former sixth overall pick from the 2013 NBA Draft and a Massachusetts native to boot. As such, it makes sense that Brad Stevens would covet the big man, who has struggled to carve out a role with the Pistons this season.

Still, Noel has valuable NBA experience, especially in the regular season, where he has amassed 463 games, averaging 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per contest on 54.7% shooting from the field.

Opposing Teams Are Showing Interest In Grant Williams

According to league sources who spoke with Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, multiple teams from around the NBA are showing an interest in a potential Grant Williams trade and have been making calls to the Celtics’ front office.

“NBA executives say teams have made calls to Boston about Grant Williams, who has underwhelmed on defense ahead of entering restricted free agency this summer,” O’Connor wrote.

I gotta know…who do you think the Celtics are getting that is an upgrade over Grant Williams?? Via trade, or free agency…where is this magical upgrade? — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) February 4, 2023

Williams is in the final year of his rookie-scale contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season due to the Celtics being unable to agree to terms on a contract extension this past summer. Williams has been in impressive form throughout the first half of the season – despite a recent mini-slump and has been averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 41.8% from deep.

Kevin Durant Being Linked To Boston Via Trade

In what seems like groundhog day, Kevin Durant is currently being floated as a potential trade candidate for the Celtics, in a move that would see Jaylen Brown head to the Brooklyn Nets as the league continues to adapt to Kyrie Irving being traded to the Dallas Mavericks on February 5.

According to ESPN’S Stephen A. Smith, the Celtics have already been on the phone to try and gauge the Nets’ asking price for the two-time NBA Champion.

Stephen A. believes Kevin Durant to the Boston Celtics could happen 👀 | First Take On First Take, Stephen A. Smith says Kevin Durant could be on the move and the Boston Celtics are making calls to check the status of Kevin Durant.

“I’m hearing that he’s on the verge of potentially being moved. Obviously, we’ve all been speculating about that, that he may be moved. They’re on the phone, I’m hearing Boston is making some calls. Keep your eye on that. Jaylen Brown. Keep your eye on that,” Smith said.

It will be interesting to see if the Celtics are willing to part with Brown, who has been having an All-Star level season, but perhaps his impending free agency in 2024 could be a factor in the teams’ willingness to move on from him via trade, especially if they feel like he is a potential flight risk once he hits unrestricted free agency.