Celtics Make Final Call on Payton Pritchard’s Future

Payton Pritchard might be struggling for playing time with the Boston Celtics to begin the new season, but that hasn’t stopped the franchise from exercising their team option on his rookie-scale contract.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics triggered the option in Pritchard’s contract on October 29, thus extending his stay with the team by an additional year.

“According to a league source, the Celtics have picked up Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 team option,” Himmeslbach tweeted.

Pritchard has participated in just two games to begin the new season, contributing three points and one assist per contest while shooting 66.7% from deep on 1.5 attempts per game . However, it’s worth remembering that last season, the Oregon native was a significant piece of the team’s rotation, taking part in 71 regular-season games and 24 post-season contests.

Of course, the addition of Malcolm Brogdon this off-season has ensured Pritchard’s path to consistent playing time is a difficult one, but his ability to push the pace, stretch the floor, and create his own shot off the dribble means he’s still a high-value bench player should one of the team’s primary rotation be forced into missing games by illness or injury.

Malcolm Brogdon is Questionable for October 30 Game

The Celtics are due to play against the Washington Wizards on October 30, however, it would seem that Brogon might not be taking part in that game, as on October 29, the Celtics announced that the guard is listed as questionable for the clash.

Should Brogdon miss the game against Washington, it’s likely that we see Pritchard absorb his minutes and get his first real run in the rotation this season – although, it’s incredibly difficult for a shooter like him to get into a rhythm when playing so sporadically.

Still, if Pritchard can play to his usual standards, and find some consistency when shooting off the catch, he could use this opportunity to force Joe Mazzulla’s hand and earn some additional playing time – although, with the Celtics’ depth at the guard position, that seems unlikely.

Brogdon Places Focus on Mazzulla

Boston has lost their last two games, courtesy of some defensive failings and a clear lack of genuine depth in the front-court. Of course, on October 28, Grant Williams’ absence due to suspension certainly didn’t help Boston’s rotations either. However, according to Malcolm Brogdon, who spoke with the media on October 29, it is Joe Mazzulla’s job to find the right combinations of players to combat opposing teams’ strengths while also attacking their weaknesses.

“It’s up to Joe…Our coaches’ decision-making is to figure out who the third guard on the floor is going to be when we go big. I think Cleveland is a special team in the league because they have multiple talented, physical, skilled bigs that they’re going to play two at a time. So, it forces you to either go small and run and beat them up and down the court, and play a fast-paced game against them, or to match their size and play a traditional two-big lineup. Last night we tried to match their size. So, we’ll continue to make adjustments,” Brogdon said.

It’s worth remembering that we’re only five games into the new season, so there’s still plenty of basketball left to be played, and while the last two games have not gone the Celtics’ way, they looked like a team capable of contending for a championship in their first three wins of the season. As such, Mazzulla should feel comfortable in knowing that a few minor tweaks might be all his rotations need in order to swiftly get the season back on track.