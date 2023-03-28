Malcolm Brogdon Goes to Bat For Jaylen Brown in Important All-NBA Race

Time is ticking on the current deal between the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown, with the Georgia native’s contract set to expire in 2024.

However, should Brown be named to an All-NBA team this season, he will become eligible for a supermax contract extension, which the Celtics will surely offer at the earliest opportunity. Unfortunately for Brown, his chances of making one of the coveted teams all come down to whether he’s seen as a guard or a forward, as his chances of being selected change depending on what position you see him playing.

Nevertheless, during a March 26 press conference, Malcolm Brogdon threw his support behind Brown, crediting him as being the best shooting guard in the league.

“He’s the best shooting guard in the league,” said Malcolm Brogdon. “He’ll be All-NBA. He’ll make one of the teams this year. And his game really speaks for himself. When JT is out, he’s a #1 option, and he’s showing that he can be that. He’s put in the work. He’s evolved since we came to the league together. He’s evolved and taken giant steps forward every year. He’s playing at an extremely high level.”

Brown, 26, is having an impressive season, averaging 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 34.3% from deep.

Jaylen Brown Embracing His Role

Following his impressive performance against the San Antonio Spurs on March 26, Brown went into detail on his current role with the Celtics and his attitude toward being a winning player when addressing the media.

“I think that, you know, overall, throughout the years, my role is changed,” Brown said. “My responsibility has been different each and every year. And I’ve tried to be the best version of the role that I’ve been asked to. And then the amount of experience that you get, being in the role that I’m in now allows you to grow allows you to get better. But at the same time, I think my roles have been different, my responsibilities have been different. And now, you know, I’m getting experience and the opportunity that I’m grateful to have. I’m just showing, like, the opportunity to show my potential and what I can do, and what I’m capable of, you know, at the highest level, and those moments you can’t take for granted.”

Brown finished the game against the Spurs as the leading scorer after dropping 41 points on a night when Jayson Tatum was unavailable due to injury.

Gregg Popovich Praises Jaylen Brown

It’s not only Brown’s teammates who have been impressed with his performances recently, as following Boston’s latest win, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich took a moment to credit the All-Star’s performance against his team.

“It was a tough one,” Popovich said. “The Celtics played great. Jaylen was super. You know, we played well for about a quarter but after that, I thought we just gave in. Last game on the road, end of the season. I thought we embarrassed ourselves by giving in the way we did, but the Celtics had a lot to do with that.”

The Celtics will be hoping Brown can sustain his current level of play for the remainder of the season, not only due to the chances of him making an All-NBA team but also because he is an integral part of their championship puzzle.