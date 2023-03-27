Malcolm Brogdon Issues Statement on Derrick White After Celtics Beat Spurs

Since February 2022, Brad Stevens has added two elite guards to the Boston Celtics rotation, first acquiring Derrick White and then following that up with the off-season addition of Malcolm Brogdon.

It’s clear that both guards have had a significant impact on the Celtics, both offensively and defensively, and in recent months, Derrick White has forced his way into the team’s starting lineup courtesy of some high-level play on both ends.

After the Celtics defeated the San Antonio Spurs on March 26, Brogdon was asked about the level White is currently playing at and credited his teammate for the confidence and offensive diversity he’s been providing the team.

“This game is all about confidence, man,” Brogdon said. “And and I think you’ve seen Derrick’s confidence grow throughout the season. And now he’s playing at an all-time high; he’s playing at a super high level, shooting the ball with confidence. Playing with so much fluidity, he’s one of those guys out there that makes the game easier for everybody because he knows how to play. He has a great feel. So he’s incredibly important to this team on both sides of the ball. You know, I think we’re seeing as his offense right now. But you know, the first half of the season it was his defense people were talking about. He’s incredibly versatile and can impact the game and a lot of ways.”

White ended the game against the Spurs with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 63.6% from the field and 66.7% from three-point range.

Greg Popovich Discusses White’s Growth

Before the Celtics faced off against San Antonio, White’s former coach, Greg Popovich, discussed the development he’s seen from his former player since moving to Boston and challenging for a championship.

"He had an instinctive nose for the game. He understood how to play" Gregg Popovich gives great praise to Derrick White and his development as a basketball player pic.twitter.com/ZXohGDnEQd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 26, 2023

“Derek’s a really special case of someone, over time, figuring out that he belongs,” Popovich said. “He started out in a small college situation, obviously, and matriculated to a division one school, and then we got him and in development, he was just outstanding. He spent a lot of time before and after practices and, you know, summer leagues and learned how to play. He had the size at that position to do it. And the immediate thing that you could see was that he had an instinctive nose for the game. He understood how to play. Most NBA players don’t know how to play. He did. And he added skill development on top of that, you know, he’s been working a lot on his shot, ball handling, pick and roll, those sorts of things. And he just got better and better because he put so much time in, and then it was just a matter of convincing him that he did belong, so that his confidence would grow. And you’ve seen that continue, you know, in his time here in Boston, so, a special young man”

White has been an iron man for Boston this season, appearing in all of their 75 games so far.

Tyrese Haliburton Impressed by Derrick White

During his post-game press conference after Boston defeated the Indiana Pacers on March 24, Tyrese Haliburton gave his thoughts on White’s current rise up Boston’s depth chart.

“He’s grown a lot here,” Haliburton said. “He’s gotten a lot better. Early in my career playing (against) him in San Antonio, like offense is more open for more space to attack. He’s doing a good job within the free-throw line. Just a complimentary piece for those guys, for sure.”

The Celtics will be back in action on March 28, when they face the Washington Wizards in what could potentially be White’s 76th game of the season.