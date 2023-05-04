Marcus Smart Called Out for ‘Dirty’ Decision in Celtics Game 2 Win Over Sixers

Marcus Smart‘s all-action style of play often leads to him aggravating opposing teams’ fans, and his actions during the Boston Celtics May 3 win over the Philadelphia 76ers were no different.

During the second-round playoff contest, Smart dove for a loose ball but fell into the side of PJ Tucker‘s leg, which could have risked a severe injury to the veteran wing and left him in visible pain on the court.

According to Josh Reynolds of Liberty Ballers, Smart’s actions were reckless, and he gets away with it due to his reputation of being a ‘hustle player’ despite risking opponents career’s.

“I am so unbelievably sick of Marcus Smart recklessly launching his body around & getting a pass because they are “hustle plays,” Reynolds Tweeted. “It becomes dirty when it happens over & over & over & over.”

Smart, 29, has built his career on being a fearless competitor, and while he does sometimes play close to the line of being reckless, it’s unlikely that he goes out of his way to hurt his opponents intentionally.

Marcus Smart Wins 2023 Hustle Award

On May 3, it was announced that veteran Celtics guard, Marcus Smart, has been awarded the NBA Hustle Award for the second straight season, marking the third time he has won the honor in his career. Shortly after the announcement, Taylor Snow of the Celtics shared his thoughts on Twitter.

“Marcus Smart has won the NBA Hustle Award for the 2nd straight season and the 3rd time in his career,” Snow Tweeted. “The league should just name it after him at this point because no one else has won it more than once.”

While Smart finished in first place, it’s also worth noting that former Celtics wing Aaron Nesmith, who was traded to the Indiana Pacers last summer as part of the deal for Malcolm Brogdon, finished third in the voting process.

Marcus Smart Looking to Adapt Against Sixers

During a May 3 discussion with Heavy on Sports Steve Bulpett, Smart discussed the Celtics’ recent form and noted how the team needs to continue adapting to their opponent as they look to find their stride in the playoffs.

“We’re human, and it’s not going to be perfect,” Smart said. “We’re playing against some great teams, great players. It’s the playoffs. And in the playoffs, we all know it’s about adjustments. It’s about adapting. You know, last game they came out and they had a game plan. They executed and they won. This we came out, we had a game plan we had to adapt to their game plan, and we won. So it’s all about adapting and making the right changes.”

Smart has been an important member of the Celtics rotation this season, averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from the perimeter in 61 regular-season appearances.

Furthermore, Smart was one of Boston’s standout performers in Boston’s game two victory over the Sixers. Now, both he and the Celtics fanbase will be hoping the team can carry their impressive performance into game three, which is set to take place on Friday, May 5, in the Sixers Wells Fargo Arena.