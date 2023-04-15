Marcus Smart Opens up About Title Chase, Puts Celtics on Notice

On Saturday, April 15, the Boston Celtics will begin their pursuit of an NBA Championship as they enter the opening game of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

For Boston, this year provides them with an opportunity to exercise the ghosts of 2022, where they made it all the way to the NBA Finals only to lose to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

However, it would appear that Marcus Smart is under no illusions of how difficult the Celtics’ path could be and that the opportunity to win a championship is within a fleeting moment of a roster’s lifespan.

“We have an opportunity to do something great and do something special that doesn’t come around a lot. And may not ever come around again,” Smart said during an interview with Fox News Digital. “So, understanding and being very thankful for the moment we have, and understanding that we only get one shot at this. And this may be our only shot. So, let’s not take this for granted and leave everything we have on the court.”

The Celtics haven’t won a championship since 2008, yet, it’s clear they believe they have all the necessary talent to end that drought this year.

Marcus Smart Excited to Face Trae Young

When you look at both the Celtics and Hawks rosters, it’s hard to see where Atlanta can find an advantage against one of the deepest teams in the NBA. However, the presence of Trae Young in Atlanta’s backcourt will certainly provide them with an X-Factor who can swing the momentum of a game in an instant.

When speaking to the media following a recent Celtics practice session, Smart discussed his impending matchup with Young, noting how he’s excited to be testing himself against one of the best offensive guards in the NBA.

“Any player that I go against, especially one of the great players in this league, I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Smart said.

Smart has been solid for the Celtics this year, ending the season with a statline of 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 51.9% shooting from two-point range and 33.6% from deep over 61 games.

Dejounte Murray is Expecting a Tough Series

Shortly after the Hawks punched their ticket into the playoffs, Dejounte Murray addressed the media, where he answered questions about his team’s impending series against the Celtics.

During that press conference, Murray opened up on his thought process heading into the opening game, crediting Boston’s strength in depth but noting how he wants to compete against the best teams in the league in order to continue improving.

“You got guys or people that always say, ‘you want to play this team, you don’t want to play this team,’ you know, obviously Boston’s at the top because they went to the finals last year,” Murray said. “But last year is last year. And,for me personally, I want the best, you know, obviously, just being competitive, and that’s just how I was raised – to want to play the best and obviously, they’re one of the best and it’s gonna be a great series and we’re gonna go out and try to win a series.”

Murray was acquired by the Hawks last summer to provide a defensive balance alongside Young, and now, he will be tasked with guarding some of the best offensive talents in the NBA, most notably Jaylen Brown, who is returning to the rotation following a hand injury.

As such, the Murray/Brown matchup will be an interesting subplot to the series and one which could allow Boston to breeze through in four games or see them become embroiled in a difficult matchup that puts additional miles on their legs.