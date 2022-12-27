Marcus Smart Sends Celtics Fans Into a Panic: ‘Time For Me to Leave’

On December 25, shortly after the Boston Celtics had defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, Marcus Smart sent fans into a frenzy.

“I’ve had enough. Been holding it in too long and it’s about time this gets said…It’s time for me to leave,” Smart wrote on Twitter, split over two Tweets.

I’ve had enough. Been holding it in too long and it’s about time this gets said …. — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

It’s time for me to leave … — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

Those tweets came after Smart had put in yet another impressive performance for the Celtics, helping his team overcome one of the best rosters in the NBA and regain their spot atop of the Eastern Conference. However, not all was as it seemed.

Smart’s Tweets were not aimed at his tenure with the Celtics; rather, they were a cryptic build-up to a bigger moment in his life – a marriage proposal to his long-time girlfriend Maisa Hallum. As in his third Tweet of the night, Smart provided clarity, adding ‘Time for me to leave the single life.’

Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew) pic.twitter.com/bV7uPG5x1V — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

Fortunately for Smart, Hallum said yes, and the pair announced their engagement on social media shortly after, capping off an impressive Christmas Day for the Celtics’ point guard.

Marcus Smart Enlisted Help From Will Smith

As part of Smart and Hallum’s social media announcement, they released a video of Smart proposing. However, the video began with Oscar winner Will Smith sending a message to the couple.

“I just wanted to wish you a very, very merry Christmas. I know that you may not have gotten the stuff that you wanted, but I promise you’re not going to end this Christmas empty-handed. That’s all I’m going to say from Antarctica,” Smith said.

Smart’s announcement was quickly met with messages of congratulations from members of the Celtics roster, the organization’s social media account, and of course, from fans across the globe – as everybody wanted to give the guard messages of support and happiness.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Marcus Smart’s Recent Performances

When speaking to the media following Boston’s 139-118 mauling of the Bucks, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla heaped praise onto the performance of Smart, noting how his ability to read the floor and dictate play were huge factors in the Celtics’ ability to beat one of the best teams in the league.

Play

Video Video related to marcus smart sends celtics fans into a panic: ‘time for me to leave’ 2022-12-27T04:28:27-05:00

“He only took four shots, and I thought he was one of the more impactful players on the floor because of his poise and his ability to see the floor. He gets our guys open, he gets us organized and where the matchup is and what action we’re going to use to create the advantage. So, I think his play has gone unnoticed because of how poised he’s playing. He’s doing a great job,” Mazzulla said.

Smart has begun the 2022-23 season in strong fashion, averaging 11.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from two-point range, and 34.4% from deep. Furthermore, we’ve also seen Smart up his intensity on the defensive end in recent weeks, with the Texas native now reminding people why he was voted as Defensive Player of the Year last season, making him the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton.

Neither Smart nor the Celtics have much time to celebrate, though, as they will now turn their attentions toward the Houston Rockets, who they will face on Tuesday, December 27.