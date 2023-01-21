Celtics’ Marcus Smart Has Strong Words for Isaiah Thomas: ‘Don’t Get it Twisted’

Before the Boston Celtics were an Eastern Conference powerhouse, we had the Isaiah Thomas years, where Brad Stevens and his rebuilding team would consistently overperform.

Recently, Marcus Smart and Thomas met up for the filming of the Celtics Beneath the Banners series, which is presented by New Balance, with Smart sharing some strong words regarding Thomas’ time with the team.

“Don’t get it twisted now. Before Marcus Smart, it was Mr. Fourth Quarter. That’s this man right here. While he was here, this is the guy that I learned a lot from. First man that came in here, showed me what it was like to be a professional. How to do the thing. Respect. It’s all love right here. This family,” Smart said.

Thomas participated in 116 regular-season games for the Celtics, averaging 22.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field and 37.1% from the perimeter, as he became a fan favorite for his all-action displays on the court.

Joe Mazzulla Has Been Impressed With Marcus Smart

When speaking to the media following the Boston Celtics’ victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla credited Smart’s ability to impact the game without needing to put up significant numbers in the scoring column.

“He only took four shots, and I thought he was one of the more impactful players on the floor because of his poise and his ability to see the floor. He gets our guys open, he gets us organized and where the matchup is and what action we’re going to use to create the advantage. So, I think his play has gone unnoticed because of how poised he’s playing. He’s doing a great job,” Mazzulla said.

Smart has been an integral member of the Celtics’ charge to the top of the Eastern Conference this season and is currently averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from the field and 33.3% from the perimeter.

Sam Hauser Could Be Replaced In Boston’s Rotation

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, there is a chance the Celtics will dip their toes into the trade market in order to find an upgrade for Sam Hauser, as the sophomore shooting has been declining in recent months.

“Hauser has been trying to pull himself out of a funk since the start of December. Second on team in plus/minus behind only Jayson Tatum over Boston’s first 21 games, Hauser is a team-worst minus-65 over the Celtics’ last 23 games. And no one else is really close to him…All of which makes you wonder if Stevens will think a little harder about a potential move to add a big wing before February’s trade deadline. Hauser can aid his own case with a January surge but his court time is eroding and it appears he has to re-earn Mazzulla’s trust,” Forsberg wrote on January 15.

However, Hauser could still rediscover his shooting form in the second half of the season and become the floor-spacing sharpshooter the team hope he will develop into. Yet, with Boston on the cusp of a potential championship run, they may feel a veteran could be the smarter option.