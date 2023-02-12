Celtics Miss Out On Preferred Buyout Target: Report

The Boston Celtics look like they’re going to miss out on their top buyout target, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Danny Green is closing in on a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports

tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team,” Wojnarowski Tweeted.

The Celtics had been rumored to hold interest in potentially acquiring Green on the buyout market. However, it now looks like they will be unsuccessful in trying to recruit the three-time champion to the City of Champions and, as such, will need to turn their attention elsewhere.

Green was not a free agent for long, as it was only earlier in the day that news broke of his impending buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets – a team he found himself traded to as part of a three-team deal during the February 9 trade deadline.

Green has amassed 822 regular-season games in his career, with averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point line.

Payton Pritchard Was ‘Disappointed’ at Not Being Trade

During a recent interview with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Payton Pritchard made the shocking revelation that he was disappointed not to be traded on February 9, as he continues to desire a bigger opportunity.

“I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade],” Pritchard said, “But you know, I [have to] look at the good things. We’re the best team in the NBA right now and we have a great team with really great players, so for me it’s an opportunity to learn and to keep growing.”

Pritchard will now remain with the team until the summer at the earliest, and hopefully, he can be an impactful contributor whenever Joe Mazzulla call’s his number from the bench – even if he is struggling for minutes when the roster is fully healthy.

Celtics Missed Out on ‘Top Choice’ Trade Target

According to league sources who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Steve Bulpett, the Celtics viewed veteran center Jakob Poeltl as their top trade target as they approached the trade deadline but ultimately fell short in their attempt to acquire him from the San Antonio Spurs.

How concern for Rob Williams' health drove @Celtics' pursuit of Jakob Poeltl. And this from a GM: "I think everybody knows that after their (21-5) start they haven’t played very good basketball. … To be fair, they also haven’t had their team together."https://t.co/lId8YCRAaE — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) February 10, 2023

“Poeltl was their top choice,” the source said, “They were in the ballpark, but Boston’s first (round pick) is nowhere near as valuable as Toronto’s first, so you can understand why the Spurs went in that direction. But it shows how far Boston was willing to go, because he’d probably be a rental for them, being he’s a free agent (unrestricted) this summer.”