Celtics Missed Out on ‘Top Choice’ Trade Target: Sources

Mike Muscala was the Boston Celtics’ lone addition before the trade deadline closed on February 9.

However, according to league sources who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Steve Bulpett, it would appear that Boston missed out on their ‘top choice’ trade target, with Jakob Poeltl being sent to the Toronto Raptors instead.

How concern for Rob Williams' health drove @Celtics' pursuit of Jakob Poeltl. And this from a GM: "I think everybody knows that after their (21-5) start they haven’t played very good basketball. … To be fair, they also haven’t had their team together."https://t.co/lId8YCRAaE — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) February 10, 2023

“Poeltl was their top choice,” the source said, “They were in the ballpark, but Boston’s first (round pick) is nowhere near as valuable as Toronto’s first, so you can understand why the Spurs went in that direction. But it shows how far Boston was willing to go, because he’d probably be a rental for them, being he’s a free agent (unrestricted) this summer.”

Poeltl, 27, had been heavily linked to Boston in recent weeks, but instead, he finds himself back with the Raptors – the team who drafted him with the ninth overall draft pick in 2016.

Celtics Failed Trade Offer Revealed

According to a February 9 report by Masslive’s Brian Robb, Boston was in discussions to acquire Poeltl before the trade deadline, but the package on offer wasn’t as comprehensive as what Toronto put on the table.

“League sources tell MassLive that Boston offered Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari, and multiple future second-round picks for the big man ahead of Thursday’s deal. Ultimately, the Spurs elected to go with the Raptors’ offer which included a top-6 protected first-round pick for 2024, two future second-round picks, and center Khem Birch,” Robb reported.

New: Spurs declined Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl before dealing big man to Raptors league sources tell MassLive. Details on Boston's offer and what may come next for Celtics on deadline day https://t.co/HG0p1WGDrC — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 9, 2023

However, by acquiring Muscala, the Celtics did a fantastic job of pivoting to the best available talent and will feel confident that the veterans’ perimeter shooting, screening, and pick-and-roll defense will help solidify their center rotation and provide insurance for Robert Williams and Al Horford during the post-season.

Muscala has 475 regular-season NBA games under his belt and joins the Celtics, averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on his career, with shooting, splits of 45.6% from deep, and 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Danny Green Emerges As Potential Buy-Out Candidate

When the Celtics acquired Muscala via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, they did so while sending Justin Jackson out as part of the deal, allowing Boston to retain an empty roster spot heading into the buy-out market.

According to Brett Siegel of Sports Illustrated, the Celtics could be interested in adding three-time NBA champion Danny Green to their rotation, should his contract get brought out and he show interest in joining Joe Mazzulla’s team.

If Danny Green is bought out of his contract by the Houston Rockets, keep an eye on the Boston Celtics. They could use some added depth on the wing and Green's veteran presence would surely be something Brad Stevens shows interest in. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 9, 2023

“If Danny Green is bought out of his contract by the Houston Rockets, keep an eye on the Boston Celtics. They could use some added depth on the wing, and Green’s veteran presence would surely be something Brad Stevens shows interest in,” Siegel Tweeted.

Green would be the ideal backup wing for Boston, given his ability to stretch the floor, operate off the ball, and guard opposing wings while being a solid locker room presence and understanding what it takes to win at the highest level. However, it’s likely that the Celtics would face stern competition for his signature should he hit the buy-out market.