Celtics-Nets Trade Speculation Gains Momentum Amid Star’s Rumored Frustration

The Boston Celtics came two wins away from lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy, ultimately succumbing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Had Boston won their NBA Finals matchup, Jaylen Brown would most likely of been named Finals MVP, due to his incredible scoring performances throughout the series – although his turnover struggles did hinder him at times.

It’s clear that the Celtics have two of the best young wings in the NBA, and rate positioned for a sustained period of contention, should they find a way to keep their core together long-term. However, according to a recent report by Jermaine Wiggins of WEEI radio, Brown is beginning to consider his future with the franchise, as he begins to look toward leading his own team.

“Let’s just say, we were in the same spot…I’m no snitch. All I’m saying is Jaylen Brown wants his own identity, and he ain’t getting that here. If he goes to Brooklyn, he becomes the guy. That team is now built around him. Kyrie’s not going to be there. It looks like Kyrie’s going to head to the Lakers…You have Brown. You have Marcus Smart in Brooklyn. They re-sign (Nic) Claxton. They brought back Patty Mills. Now, Brooklyn has a team that they can build around — a young star in Jaylen Brown. Jaylen Brown gets out of the shadow of Jayson Tatum, and he can now run his own team. Perfect for everybody. You get KD, who can share the spotlight. We’ve seen him do it before,” Wiggins said during the July 7 recording.

Brown’s name has been floated in trade rumors since the start of free agency, as Boston continues to be linked with a potential trade for Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Brown Feels Disrespected in Boston

Brown, 25, ended the 2021-22 regular season averaging 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, on shooting splits of 35.8% from deep, 47.3% from the field, and 75.8% from the free-throw line. Once the post-season arrived, the Georgia native maintained his impressive output, averaging 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 37.3% from three, 47% from the floor, and 76.3% at the charity stripe.

Yet, almost as soon as the Celtics were eliminated from the finals, fans and media alike began to float his name in trade rumors, leading Twitter user @Bantonioclown to Tweet, “Jaylen Brown is so disrespected by Celtics fans,” which Brown actually chose to click ‘like’ on.

I don’t like seeing this I pray Jaylen Brown stays with us 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nhyD73Nd4b — ! (@35ric) June 27, 2022

Brown’s cryptic social media use occurred on June 26, so fresh rumors of his frustration surfacing so soon after certainly paints a picture. However, it’s worth noting that during his spot on WEEI, Wiggins predominantly gave his interpretation of what Brown said – he did not quote him verbatim.

Scalabrine Believes Boston has the Best Trade Package

While you would expect a certain amount of the team’s fans to be engaged in postulating trades for Kevin Durant, you wouldn’t expect former players turned color commentators to also get in on the action.

Yet on June 26, that’s exactly what Brian Scalabrine did during an appearance on NBA Dash Radio, as he detailed why he believed the Celtics had the best trade package available, to pry Durant away from Brooklyn.

With Kevin Durant “monitoring” the Kyrie situation in Brooklyn, could he be on the move this summer?@Scalabrine makes the case for the #Celtics being KD’s next team. pic.twitter.com/S24GMbdEGS — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 26, 2022

“Jaylen Brown, three picks, two rights to swap, and Daniel Theis, the money works,” said Scalabrine regarding a potential Celtics package for Durant. You’re getting the All-Star caliber player, and you’re getting picks moving forward, and you have to understand that there is a connection. The Al Horford connection with Kevin Durant, they were kind of linked during that free agency when he went to Golden State,” Scalabrine said.

Of course, it was that radio show that presumably led to @Bantonioclown Tweeting his opinion about Brown being disrespected, and from there, a whole can of worms was released onto the basketball world.

Still, Brown has two years remaining on his $103 million contract and is coming off a season where he almost won a championship. So, unless the Celtics star hands in a trade request, it’s unlikely we see him depart this summer.