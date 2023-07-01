Celtics Not Expecting to Trade Away Key Guard: Report

Getty
Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon‘s position on the Boston Celtics roster has been a hot topic of discussion since Brad Stevens tried to trade him as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal.
According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are ‘comfortable’ with the notion of bringing Brogdon back for next season.
“The injury could still require surgery, but Brogdon is expected to be ready for the start of the season regardless, sources said,” Himmelsbach wrote. “A league source said Friday that the Celtics are not currently looking to trade Malcolm Brogdon and that they are comfortable bringing the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back in that role next season.”
Brogdon, 30, is currently recovering from a torn tendon in his elbow, which he sustained during the opening game of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. Given Brogdon’s injury history throughout his career, it’s likely the Celtics continue to deploy him as a sixth man off the bench.
In his first season with the Celtics, Brogdon excelled with his new bench role, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from deep. That level of production led Brogdon to be named as the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year.
Celtics Acquire Oshae Brissett in Free Agency
On June 30, the Boston Celtics acquired 25-year-old wing Oshae Brissett on a two-year minimum contract, with the second year being listed as a player option. Last season, the Celtics were thin at the wing position behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which has led Stevens to move swiftly this summer, adding a reliable bench presence behind his team’s two-star talents.
Brissett played 65 regular-season games for the Indiana Pacers last season, averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while shooting 38.6% from the field and 31% from deep. Brissett will likely fill an end-of-bench role for the Celtics but can certainly make an impact when required.
Celtics Warned of Kristaps Porzingis Trade Risk
During a June 30 episode of ESPN’s Get Up, analyst Tim Bontemps shared his thoughts on Boston’s recent trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, noting how the deal has raised their ceiling but lowered their floor.
“I think they have a higher championship ceiling,” Bontemps said. “I also think they have a lower floor…It is a big risk to take a team that’s this close and make such a drastic change to what they’re about. I think it could work, but it’s just not often you see a team in this kind of position make this kind of swing in a trade like this. And I’m fascinated to see what the Celtics look like next.”
Porzingis will give the Celtics another dimension on the offensive side of the floor with his elite post-scoring and floor-spacing ability. The Celtics have looked rather susceptible when trying to break down zone defenses in recent seasons, so having a true big man in who can score from the mid-post should be a welcomed addition to Joe Mazzulla‘s rotation.
Celtics fans will now be hoping that Porzingis can help lead the Celtics back to the NBA Finals, where they can compete for the elusive 18th championship banner.
