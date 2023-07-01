Celtics Not Expecting to Trade Away Key Guard: Report

Malcolm Brogdon‘s position on the Boston Celtics roster has been a hot topic of discussion since Brad Stevens tried to trade him as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are ‘comfortable’ with the notion of bringing Brogdon back for next season.

What I'm hearing…

-As of now, a Jaylen extension is unlikely tonight.

-Cs in a waiting game with Grant, will obv consider anything but not actively shopping Brogdon.

-2-year min for Brissett with player option in year 2.

More here: https://t.co/6blBOWFG7x — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 1, 2023

“The injury could still require surgery, but Brogdon is expected to be ready for the start of the season regardless, sources said,” Himmelsbach wrote. “A league source said Friday that the Celtics are not currently looking to trade Malcolm Brogdon and that they are comfortable bringing the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back in that role next season.”

Brogdon, 30, is currently recovering from a torn tendon in his elbow, which he sustained during the opening game of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. Given Brogdon’s injury history throughout his career, it’s likely the Celtics continue to deploy him as a sixth man off the bench.

In his first season with the Celtics, Brogdon excelled with his new bench role, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from deep. That level of production led Brogdon to be named as the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year.