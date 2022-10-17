Celtics Owner Goes into Business With Boston Arch Rival

The Boston Celtics might be an independent juggernaut on the basketball court, but off it, their owners have looked for a strategic partnership to enable a new venture into the Tequila industry.

Cincoro is a new company that has been setup by some of the heavyweights in NBA ownership, with Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss, Wyc Grousbeck and wife Emilia Fazzalari, and Wes Eden, with the aim of becoming the most prominent brand in the Tequila market.

Recently, Fazzalari sat down with Bally Sports’ Scoop ‘B’ Robinson to discuss the new venture, and noted how the idea blossomed over a post-NBA Governors Meeting and is now flourishing into a sustainable business model.

Lakers & Celtics can get along! 🤷🏾‍♂️🥂🍾 Today Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Celtics owners Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck joined Bucks owner Wes Edens & Hornet owner Michael Jordan launched their 5th drink Cincoro Gold. pic.twitter.com/PzrL8Gk2uk — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 14, 2022

“There are just five of us; hence the name cinco/ cincoro — cinco for five and coro for gold as the five of us create the gold standard in tequila. And so, how it all started was we were all in New York for an NBA Board of Governors Meeting and we all decided to get together for dinner and that night something really special happened; it was five of us and four NBA teams — Jeanie Buss with the Lakers, Michael Jordan with the Hornets, [Wes] Edens with the Bucks and me and Wyc [Grousbeck] with the Celtics and we are four arch-rivals.

We bonded as friends and we realized that we all had a shared love for tequila. And from that dinner, the concept of Cincoro was born. We talked about creating an absolutely delicious-tasting tequila that was really smooth, one that was really important to us and one that would have a really good finish as a really fine cognac or bourbon,” Fazzalari said during the October 5 interview.

With so many successful business-minded people involved in the development of Cincoro, there’s no doubt that the new business will begin to scale the heights of the alcohol industry, although there may be some friendly rivalries to keep an eye on.

Unique Bottle Designs by Former Jordan Brand Creative

Standing out in an over-populated industry is always a significant challenge, regardless of who the ownership group is. Like it or not, brand recognition is 90% of the battle. So, it should come as no surprise that Cincoro has already set its sights on developing a memorable series of bottles, with the hopes that they become a hit and drive some additional intrigue into the new venture.

Of course, with all of the Cincoro board being heavily invested in the NBA, it made sense for their bottle designs to have some link between Tequila and basketball – and this is where their bottle idea first originated.

Rivals on the court, business partners off, and all it took was a little tequila to get there. @ScoopB has more in his sit-down with @celtics co-owner Emilia Fazzarlari. pic.twitter.com/haHdxaFvgP — Bally Sports (@BallySports) October 5, 2022

“I don’t know if you know this but, Mark Smith who was the former Jordan Brand shoe designer and Michael designed the bottle; what’s really unique about the bottle is that: it has five sides which is one of the only bottles — I think that we are the only one that has a five-sided bottle. If you do turn it to the side, it does resemble an agave leaf and there are some really hidden cool secrets; if you feel the bottom of the bottle, it actually slants 23 degrees. Mark Smith is pretty incredible. If you take 23 bottles and you line them up head to toe, they form a perfect circle and the diameter of that circle is the same as the diameter of a tip-off circle on an NBA court” Fazzalari said.

Fazzalari Excited For New NBA Season

While the nature of Scoop B’s interview with Fazzalari was certainly focused on the development of the new company, there was still some time to talk basketball, which allowed the governor to share her thoughts on the Celtics’ chances of winning a championship this season.

Boston Celtics co-owner Emilia Fazzalari checked in with me today at @BallySports. We discussed Boston's season as well as her @Cincoro tequila partnership with husband Wyc Grousbeck, Lakers owner @JeanieBuss and His Airness, Michael Jordan! Interview drops later today! https://t.co/DWKHJAX5Jc — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) October 5, 2022

“We’re super excited for the season! We had a preseason game yesterday and we did win, which is really exciting so we’re off to a good start but the season hasn’t officially started. We’re all undefeated right now and we’re looking forward to a great season. When you look at the Cincoro Ownership Group, it does very well, right? So Jeanie and the Los Angeles Lakers won in 2020, and the Milwaukee Bucks won in 2021… we were hoping to win last year as you know but, we’ve got a great team and we’re excited about the future of this team”

Boston will start their new season with an October 18 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, where they will hope to put their troubled pre-season behind them and focus on the task at hand – making it back to the NBA Finals at the first time of asking.