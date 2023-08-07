Celtics Owner Debunks Past Kristaps Porzingis Criticism: ‘Not the KP Show’

The Boston Celtics swung for the fences at the start of the summer, as they acquired Kristaps Porzingis via a three-team trade that cost them fan-favorite point guard Marcus Smart.

During a recent interview with the Boston Globe, Adam Himmelsbach asked Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck about the decision to trade for Porzingis and how President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens was able to convince him the trade was a good idea.

“He is a committed and now seasoned and effective player,” Grousbeck told Himmelsbach. “He’s a real force…He’s so ready to shine at this stage of his career. But he sees a team concept, not the KP show. He’s continually improved over his career, and he thinks this is his prime. But he’s about the team, his teammates and the banner. He chose us…He wants to be here and he wants to win a ring.”

Kristaps Porziņģis is going to make the Celtics bigger — much bigger, writes @JaredWeissNBA. But how will he fit into the pick-and-roll alongside Jayson Tatum? How the Latvian can elevate Boston's lineup ⤵️https://t.co/jDwybJtmqZ pic.twitter.com/GavQjxRLyR — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) August 7, 2023

The Celtics now have a big three, with Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, and will once again be viewed as a genuine championship contender. Porzingis will give the Celtics another dimension on the offensive end, especially on the high-post and as a pick-and-pop threat around the perimeter.

Shortly after acquiring Porzingis, the Celtics signed the veteran big man to a two-year contract extension, ensuring Boston’s championship window remains open for at least the next three seasons.

Kristaps Porzingis Could See Celtics Trade Big Man

By acquiring Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics now boast a wealth of talent at the center position. Boston’s depth chart at the five currently looks like this: Al Horford, Porzingis, Robert Williams, and Luke Kornet.

According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Williams could become the odd man out in Boston’s center rotation due to the multi-level scoring ability of Horford, Porzingis, and even Kornet.

*Single season block rate on contest leaders since 2013-14: 1. 2020-21 ROBERT WILLIAMS: 56.9%

2. 2021-22 ROBERT WILLIAMS: 55.4%

3. 2013-14 J. Johnson: 53.9%

4. 2019-20 J. Isaac: 53.8%

…

19. 2022-23 JJJ: 46.1%

20. 2022-23 ROBERT WILLIAMS: 44.0% Game-changer when healthy. pic.twitter.com/D9lgst3uBS — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) August 6, 2023

“Now with the arrival of Kristaps Porziņģis, someone who can do just about everything you could ask for from a big in a spaced-out offense, Williams has to evolve,” Weiss wrote. “For the first time since he emerged in Boston’s rotation, Williams could become expendable.”

However, Weiss did also note that Williams has the opportunity to become an integral part of the Celtics’ long-term rotation, should he show signs of improvement and an ability to stay healthy.

“With his fit in the locker room, growth potential, and contract, Williams’ success will be vital to Boston’s long-term success. With the second apron coming into play next year, getting high-level production from anyone making under the midlevel exception is going to be vital as Brad Stevens and the front office try to trim the payroll surrounding their two supermax players. With Al Horford signed for two more seasons, the 25-year-old Williams will have to prove he can keep growing if Boston is going to keep its frontcourt together,” Weiss wrote.

Williams participated in 35 regular-season games last season, averaging 8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, shooting 74.7% from the field.

Jaylen Brown wants Boston to Focus on Defense

During a July 26 press conference, Jaylen Brown discussed his hope that Boston can re-focus their efforts on being a defensive-minded team next season, noting how Kristaps Porzingis’ addition could have a big effect.

Play

“I’m excited to get started with the journey, as well. I think what Kristaps can bring to us defensively, and the additions some of our other guys can bring to us defensively, I want to make sure that’s where we hang our hats this year,” Brown said. “That starts with me, that starts with Jayson, that starts with guys, Rob. With Marcus gone, we don’t want our defensive identity to go out the door as well, so we have to really emphasize that at the start of training camp.”

Boston moved away from a defense-first mindset last season, as Joe Mazzulla preached offense – a move that saw the Celtics struggle to contain teams during the latter part of the regular season and throughout the playoffs. As we head into the new season, it will be interesting to see how the Celtics approach their core focus, and whether it remains on offense, or switches back to being a stern defensive unit.