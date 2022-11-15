Celtics Payton Pritchard Makes Statement on Lack of Playing Time

Payton Pritchard continues to impress off the Boston Celtics bench, having struggled for playing time to begin the season.

On November 14, the third-year guard provided the Celtics with a significant boost, helping his team overcome the Oklahoma City Thunder with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals on 50% shooting from the field. Speaking to the media following the game, Pritchard commented on his lack of playing time this season, noting how he’s remaining professional in his role.

“I’m just gonna stay professional, show up every day, work, and control what I can control. That’s all I can do,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard has been in this position before. Last season, the sharpshooting guard found minutes hard to come by during the first half of the season, as he was behind Dennis Schroder in the Celtics’ depth chart. Of course, Schroder was eventually traded, and Pritchard played a significant role in the Celtics’ run to the NBA finals.

Given his performance levels over the last three games, it will be interesting to see how Joe Mazzulla structures his rotations once Brogdon returns to full health and is re-integrated back into the rotation.

Pritchard Heaps Praise on Blake Griffin

During Pritchard’s post-game press conference, he also discussed his relationship with Blake Griffin, explaining how the veteran forward is sharing advice and helping him navigate a difficult stretch.

“We go way back…We have a good relationship, he’s done it for so long, you know, he’s been an unbelievable player, so, somebody you can learn from,” Pritchard said.

Griffin joined the Celtics this past off-season, and brings a veteran presence to the team’s bench, regardless of whether he gets playing time or not. Hopefully, Pritchard and some of the Celtics’ other young players are utilizing the wealth of knowledge Griffin brings to the table, and learning from a player who was incredibly dominant during his prime.

Marcus Smart Shares Conversation With Griffin

Marcus Smart continued his impressive run of form on November 14, dropping 22 points, eight assists, and five rebounds against the Thunder. Shortly after the game, Smart discussed a conversation he had with Griffin whilst on the bench and credited the veteran forward with encouraging him to take over the game down the stretch.

"Right now guys aren't hitting, take the shot" Marcus Smart on Blake Griffin's advice to him during the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/cZF7CogyUd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 15, 2022

“Blake Griffin actually, was telling me ‘you know, right now guys aren’t hitting. You’re in the paint, take your shot and make the late pass if they come late. But you know, take the shot first if they’re giving and then it’ll open up for everyone else,'” Smart said.

Smart has been on a tear lately, averaging 12.2 points, nine assists, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48% from the field and 31.8% from deep. Suddenly, Smart has become the pass-first point guard everybody wanted in the summer of 2021, and because of it, the Celtics are thriving.

Credit should also go to Griffin for encouraging Smart to take his shots, attack the post, and become an offensive threat for Boston down the stretch – helping the veteran guard drop 10 points in the fourth courter to help the Celtics keep their winning streak alive despite playing against a resilient Thunder team.

Boston will be back in action on November 16, when they face off against the Atlanta Hawks, with the hopes of stretching their win streak to eight games.