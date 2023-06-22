Celtics Receive Gut-Punch Reality Check Following Failed Malcolm Brogdon Trade

Before the Boston Celtics shocked their fanbase by trading Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon appeared to have played his last game for the team.

However, after lengthy negotiations, the LA Clippers pulled out of the deal, with rumors circling that Brogdon’s health was a prime factor in the Western Conference Team’s decision.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who was speaking on a June 22 episode of Get Up, Brogdon’s injury is ‘significant,’ and that could affect Boston’s ability to trade him this summer.

.@WindhorstESPN breaks down the trade details of the Celtics acquiring Kristaps Porzingis ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YyySNEfm2q — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 22, 2023

“Brogdon has a health issue, a health issue that, as I understand, is so significant that not only can the Celtics not do this trade, there’s probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade that they can do in the short term,” Windhorst said.

During the playoffs, Brogdon dealt with a partial tendon tear in his elbow, which limited his ability to impact the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

When healthy, Brogdon was a huge addition to Boston’s bench rotation this season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from deep.

Celtics Likely to Extend Kristaps Porzingis

According to Marc Stein, who was writing in his substack newsletter, the Celtics are expected to provide Porzingis with a two-year contract extension in early July – thus removing his ability to be a flight risk next summer.

The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season's $36 million player option, league sources say. Today was the deadline to invoke the option. More NBA: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2023

“The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season’s $36 million player option, league sources say,” Stein wrote. “In addition to the obvious chance to compete for a championship with the Celtics, there is a strong expectation already…that the Celtics will sign Porzingis to a two-year extension as soon as he becomes eligible for that deal in early July.”

Porzingis is coming off the best season of his career, where he provided the Washington Wizards with a statline of 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from deep. Boston will now be hoping Porzingis can provide a similar impact for them next season as they bid to win their first championship since 2008.

Celtics Reportedly Add Another Assistant Coach

Due to the addition of Porzingis, a report noting how the Celtics were reportedly finalizing a deal for Duke assistant Amile Jefferson seemed to fly under the radar. According to a June 21 Travis Branham of 247 Sports, the Celtics are finalizing a deal to add Duke assistant Amile Jefferson to their coaching staff.

NEWS: Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson is finalizing a deal to become an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, a source tells @247Sports. Jefferson won a National Title with Duke in 2015 and played for the Celtics in 2020. || Story: https://t.co/Djxv0xHY7P pic.twitter.com/MWnl8v8dtU — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 21, 2023

“Duke’s Amile Jefferson is finalizing a multiyear deal to become an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, a source tells 247Sports,” Branham reported. “Jefferson, who won a national championship with Duke as a player in 2015, joined the Blue Devils staff in July 2021. After a season as the team’s director of player development under Mike Krzyzewski, Jon Scheyer promoted Jefferson to assistant coach.”

Jefferson is a close friend of Jayson Tatum and had a short stint with the Celtics in 2010 when he signed an exhibit-10 contract before ultimately being waived. Jefferson then went on to spend two seasons with the Orlando Magic, playing in 30 regular-season games before falling out of the league and taking up an assistant role for the Blue Devils.

It would appear that Brad Stevens is doing everything he can to retool the Celtics roster and give them a chance of returning to the NBA Finals next season.