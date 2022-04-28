Celtics Receive Huge Boost to Playoff Chances

Injuries are an unwelcome certainty in professional sports, and can quickly swing the odds in an opponent’s favor.

The Boston Celtics are usually on the losing end of such issues and have regularly seen their playoff hopes dashed due to a key player coming down with a season-ending injury. Just last season, Boston had to go into battle without Jaylen Brown and suffered an early exit from the post-season as a result.

However, it’s the Milwaukee Bucks who are currently reeling, as star sharpshooter Khris Middleton has been officially ruled out of the team’s upcoming second-round series against the Celtics, courtesy of a grade two MCL sprain.

The left MCL injury of Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is a Grade 2 sprain and he is expected to miss the entire second-round series vs. Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The recovery of Grade 2 MCL places a potential Conference Finals in jeopardy for him as well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2022

While Middleton’s absence will certainly improve Boston’s chances of making it to the conference finals, it doesn’t guarantee success. The Bucks are the reigning NBA champions and have found a way to remain competitive through the season despite numerous injury issues hindering their ability to build any legitimate momentum.

Middleton is The Celtics Killer

Every team has its star player, and then their secondary star. Boston has Jayson Tatum and then Jaylen Brown and the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo and then Middleton. However, whenever Milwaukee comes up against the Celtics, it’s always their second star that does the most damage, earning him the nickname of “the Celtics killer.”

Beating the Bucks is still a huge task, because they are that good. But…boy did the Celtics ever catch a break here. Middleton has been a Celtics-killer ever since he came into prominence with Milwaukee. It's up to Boston to play well enough to take advantage of his absence. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 28, 2022

According to StatMuse, Middle is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in his career matchups versus Boston, with shooting splits of 46% from the field, 39.4% from deep, and 83.5% from three-point range.

Milwaukee’s offense is littered with shooting talent so that the floor is adequately spaced out for Giannis to drive the lane. Still, Middleton is exceptional at creating small shooting pockets when peeling off screens or hitting clutch shots with a hand in his face, so removing that release valve for Milwaukee is going to be a tough hurdle for them to overcome against the NBA’s best defensive unit.

Giannis Will be a Problem

Kevin Durant might have struggled as the Celtics made light work of the Brooklyn Nets, but Giannis is currently operating in a different stratosphere. With or without Middleton, the Celtics will have to be at an elite level defensively if they want to stop the force of nature from dominating proceedings.

Since the playoffs began, Milwaukee’s superstar has been averaging an absurd 28.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 13.4 rebounds – he’s been dominating everybody in his path, and now the Celtics will be in his sights. Still, if Boston can find a way to limit Giannis’s impact, then the Bucks will struggle to find the difference-makers needed to make it past the second round.

Bucks F Khris Middleton has a Grade 2 sprain of his left MCL, per @ShamsCharania. He is expected to miss the entire second round against the Celtics. ➡️ https://t.co/NWjVBgejGb pic.twitter.com/Vnsb6LgKtc — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 28, 2022

Of course, the Celtics have their own star on the roster, and the Bucks will need to gameplan for him accordingly, which could limit how they operate in transition, or more importantly, the speed at which they get back after missed shots. Tatum’s scoring and facilitating will give Milwaukee a lot to think about, and it could be that his presence on the hardwood is enough to force Giannis into forgetting about crashing the glass after every shot.

Sure, Jrue Holiday is a fantastic guard who can give you 20-and-10 on any given night, but he’s not the guy you turn to when your offense needs an injection of urgency. Furthermore, Marcus Smart and Grant Williams both have good histories of defending against the Bucks and will ensure there is a stern opposition waiting for them from the opening tip-off on Sunday, March 1.