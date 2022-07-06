Celtics Rookie Sends Strong Message Ahead of Summer League Debut

The Boston Celtics are scheduled to open their Summer League season on July 9 against the Miami Heat, as they bid to get a closer look at some of their developmental talent.

JD Davison, Boston’s latest draftee, will be participating throughout the four-game schedule and ensuing tournament, hoping to impress the coaching staff and earn the opportunity to make the Celtics roster next season.

Speaking to the media on July 5, the Alabama native was bullish when asked about what he brings to the table, and what role he envisions himself playing.

“Go out there, be me, lead my team to four wins, and then go ahead to the tournament…In Boston, you’ve really gotta play defense, they’re the best defense in the league. So, you’ve gotta come in here and be a dog, and I think I can help them improve on that, and just be a dog on the defensive end…I can pass, I can score, I can defend. So it really doesn’t matter where I’m at, on the ball, off the ball, I’m just going to be a dog on both ends of the court,” Davison said during his first press conference on July 5.

Davison comes into the NBA with a reputation for being an athletic guard that is a stern perimeter defender, although most of his talents are still incredibly raw, so it will take him some time to earn himself a spot within the Celtics NBA rotation.

Celtics Announce Full Summer League Roster

Generally speaking, a team’s Summer League roster is usually comprised of young role players, draft and stash talent, recent draftees, and some undrafted prospects or free agents. Everybody on a Summer League roster is fighting for an opportunity once the regular season gets underway, and for the Celtics, they have a plethora of talent to evaluate.

On July 5, the Celtics released their full roster via a press release, and this is how it looks.

Guards : Juhann Begarin, Jordan Bone, JD Davison, Bryton Hobbs, A.J. Reeves, Broric Thomas

: Juhann Begarin, Jordan Bone, JD Davison, Bryton Hobbs, A.J. Reeves, Broric Thomas Forwards : Sam Hauser, Jericole Hellems, Mifondu Kabengele, Matt Ryan

: Sam Hauser, Jericole Hellems, Mifondu Kabengele, Matt Ryan Centers: Trevion Williams

It’s worth noting that Begarin can also play the forward position, and Kabengele is also considered to be a capable center, so it’s likely we see them split their time between both positions.

Sam Hauser Expected to Dominate

When speaking to the media on July 5, Celtics Summer League head coach Ben Sullivan noted how he was excited about the growth in Sam Hauser’s game, as the sophomore sharpshooter looks to impress after signing a new contract with the team.

“Sam’s been putting a lot of work throughout the course of the year. And Summer League is great because there are not a lot of opportunities to get five-on-five, and referees, scoreboards, fans, and have that kind of experience and get reps at doing that. We’re excited to see him, as we are with the rest of the guys, to go out there and see what they can do…He’s a good shooter, he’s a good person he’s a hard worker, he’s a pro, he shows up every day, puts the work in, puts the time in. There’s a lot of things he brings to the table, has some good strides, Sam can do a lot of things besides just shoot,” Sullivan said.

Hauser participated in 26 regular-season games for the Celtics last season, averaging 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per night while shooting 43.2% from the perimeter. With Aaron Nesmith no long part of the roster, after being sent to the Indiana Pacers as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade, Hauser has an opportunity to cement himself as the sharpshooter off of the Celtics bench heading into next season.