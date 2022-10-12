Celtics Sam Hauser Reveals Reason Behind Off-Season Improvements

Danilo Gallinari’s injury might have been a significant blow to the Boston Celtics‘ plans for the upcoming season, but there’s no denying that it’s opened the door for Sam Hauser to establish himself.

Hauser joined the Celtics as an undrafted rookie last season, and just one year later, has been impressive with his incredible shooting touch from deep throughout pre-season. And while Hauser’s role on the Celtics’ regular-season rotation is far from clear, it’s obvious he has the chance to emerge as one of this year’s biggest success stories if he continues to drain his three-point attempts.

According to Hauser, a lot of his pre-season impact has a lot to do with just feeling more comfortable on the court, and understanding where he needs to situate himself in order to be at his most effective.

“I think honestly, it’s just getting a better feel for the NBA style of game. Last year, everything felt like it was moving at a thousand miles an hour, now I feel like everything is slowing down a little bit. I’m getting a better understanding of playing with these guys, where I’m supposed to be and when I’m supposed to be there – just things like that,” Hauser said following a Celtics practice session on October 11.

Throughout Boston’s first three preseason games, Hauser has provided the team with 45 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 12-of-20 from deep.

Celtics Waive A.J. Reeves

Hauser knows what it’s like to be an undrafted rookie trying to earn his way with a championship-contending team – he did it last season, first earning a two-way contract, then proving himself worthy of being converted to a full NBA deal, and finally, signing a three-year contract with the Celtics this summer.

Unfortunately, Massachusetts native, A.J. Reeves won’t be following the same trajectory, as on October 11, the Celtics waived the undrafted guard, just 24 hours after signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract for the remainder of pre-season.

Still, there is a chance that Reeves will end up with the Maine Celtics – Boston’s G-League affiliate, although, even if that happens, the team won’t own any rights to the player, as both of their two-way slots are currently occupied by Mfiondu Kabengele and J.D. Davison.

Luka Samanic Was Also Waived by Boston

Another one of the Celtics training camp invitees has also been waived by the team in recent days. Luka Samanic, a former first-round draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs, has failed to secure a spot with Boston for the upcoming season, but will likely join the Maine Celtics in the coming weeks – as originally reported by The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Despite participating in two of Boston’s first three preseason games, Samanic was unable to impress and earn a roster spot with the 22-year-old totaling nine minutes, two points, and five rebounds throughout those games.

Boston still has two open roster spots and will need to fill at least one of them before the season gets underway, but for now, the likes of Noah Vonleh, Justin Jackson, and Jake Layman will continue to duke it out in the hopes of impressing the coaching staff.