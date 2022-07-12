Celtics Sam Hauser Sends Strong Message During Summer League

After the Boston Celtics ended their second Summer League victorious, sophomore sharpshooter Sam Hauser took some time to speak with the waiting media.

Over his first two games in Las Vegas, Hauser has been hit or miss from deep, shooting just one-of-nine against the Miami Heat before going two-of-four against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Hauser doesn’t appear to be concerned with his shooting slump, as he looks to impress with his overall game.

Play

Sam Hauser: "I Know I'll Make More Shots than I Miss." | Celtics Postgame LAS VEGAS, NV — Celtics Forward Sam Hauser spoke to the media after the Celtics beat the Bucks 111-109 in the Las Vegas Summer League. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of the media with access to all NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB… 2022-07-12T03:48:05Z

“I’m feeling confident out there. In my first game, I couldn’t really make a shot, but I felt my defense was really good. In this game, I made some early. I think overall, I’m just trying to play as hard as I can, get as much separation as I can, and play defense as well as I can. I know some of the things I’m doing in Summer League right now, are different from what I’ll be doing in the regular season. Playing with guys like Jayson and Jaylen, so, I’m just focused on doing more of the little things, not really worrying about making shots, because I know I’ll make more than I miss,” Hauser told the media following Boston July 11 victory.

Throughout his rookie season, Hauser made 19-of-44 from deep, giving him an impressive conversion rate of 43.2%, so he has every reason to remain confident in his shooting abilities.

Hauser Recently Signed a New Contract

With Aaron Nesmith heading to Indiana as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade, the Celtics had an available roster spot for a sharpshooter, and Hauser reaped the benefits by signing a three-year deal worth $6 million – with the first two years being fully guaranteed.

The new contract completed a remarkable twelve months for Hauser, who went from an undrafted rookie to a two-way player, to signing a full-time contract until the end of the season, and now, a multi-year deal.

As a rookie, Hauser split his time between the Boston and Maine Celtics, participating in 26 NBA games, and 13 in the G-league, where he averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 40.7% from the perimeter and 45.8% from the field.

Hauser Could Earn Himself a Rotation Role

When looking at the Celtics’ current roster construction, it’s clear they’ve improved since their loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. However, outside of Danilo Gallinari, Ime Udoka’s team doesn’t boast an out-and-out sharpshooter – and that’s where Hauser can fill a need.

Sam Hauser letting it FLY pic.twitter.com/59GQmcCyAw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 12, 2022

Single-skill sharpshooters are often more valuable in the regular season than in the playoffs, but if Hauser can prove to be a reliable scorer off the bench on limited attempts, then he might find himself getting consistent minutes off the bench.

Sure, those minutes will likely be in the 5-to-8 per night range, but for a second-year player who failed to get drafted last season, that’s a big step in the right direction. Unfortunately, there will be pressure on Hauser’s shoulders, though. Aaron Nesmith struggled to find consistency with his shot, and as such, fell out of the rotation, so it will be on Hauser to prove that he can be a reliable floor stretcher – something which he should be aiming to prove in Summer League and training camp.