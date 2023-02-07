Celtics Set Unreachable Price In Derrick White Trade Talks: Report

With just two days remaining until the February 9 trade deadline passes us by, we’re seeing the Boston Celtics being mentioned in multiple trade rumors.

According to a report by CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith, there have been multiple teams who have enquired about the possibility of acquiring Derrick White via trade, including the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets.

However, according to a league source who spoke with Smith, the Celtics have ensured that their asking price is widely considered as unreachable.

“White has a ton of value, because he can play both guard spots, on- and off-ball and he can defend most small forwards too. And, for Boston, he fills in for (Marcus) Smart and (Malcolm) Brogdon, who both get hurt a lot. They’ve set a price no one is going to meet,” The source told Smith.

During the Celtics contest against the Detroit Pistons on February 6, White stepped up to the plate in Jaylen Brown’s absence, helping his team with 23 points, 7 reboiunds, and 7 assists in 37 minutes of playing time.

Celtics Could Trade For Kevin Durant

Another rumor which the Celtics currently find themselvews linked to, is the potential addtion of veteran superstar Kevin Durant, who may be available from the Brooklyn Nets following Kyrie Irving being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

According to ESPN’S Stephen A. Smith, who was speaking on a February 6 episode of ESPN’S First Take, Jaylen Brown is once again being considered as the potential makeweight in any deal.

“I’m hearing that he’s on the verge of potentially being moved. Obviously, we’ve all been speculating about that, that he may be moved. They’re on the phone, I’m hearing Boston is making some calls. Keep your eye on that. Jaylen Brown. Keep your eye on that,” Smith said.

However, given Boston’s current record, and the partnership Brown and Tatum have formed over the years, it’s unlikely that Brad Stevens would risk breaking up the star duo midway through the season.

Payton Pritchard Wants A Bigger Role

Since seeing his role dwindle after the arrival of Malcolm Brogdon this summer, Payton Pritchard has remained professional. However, when speaking with Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala on their Point Forward podcast, the third-year guard noted how he would like a bigger role next season – either in Boston, or potentially elsewhere.

“I definitely do. It’s obviously what I work for. I think that’s what Brad and them know, too. We’ve had that discussion but — a bigger role. I want to be part of a winning culture but I want to also help that, be a really big piece of that. I’m not saying it’s the best player on the team but I don’t know what my future holds unless I can take that next step. I don’t know what it is in five or 10 years but I just want to look back and know that I put my best foot forward. I put all the work in so whatever happens I can live with as long as I did it my way. That’s the most important thing for me,” Pritchard said.

Given Pritchard’s importance to the Celtics depth chart, it remains unlikely that he will be traded during the season, and instead, could find himself as part of a trade package during the summer.