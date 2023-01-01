Streaky Celtics Scorer Could Emerge As Lakers Trade Target

With the February 9 trade deadline starting to appear on the horizon, the Boston Celtics will have some decisions to make regarding their bench unit.

Recently, Heavy on Sports Steve Bulpett spoke with an anonymous source within the NBA, who noted that multiple teams are currently keeping tabs on third-year guard Payton Pritchard.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Alex Kirschenbaum, the Los Angeles Lakers could be among the interested parties as they look to add legitimate three-point shooting to their rotation.

Throwback to Payton Pritchard being the greatest basketball player to touch Earth. pic.twitter.com/2hSbKOwQBC — TicNation ☘️ (@PritchBurner) December 14, 2022

“He would instantly become the best-shooting point guard on the team’s roster, and could still have some untapped upside, whereas everyone else on that club is on the downslope of his career. Any time the Lakers can add a floor-spacer alongside LeBron James, it’s worth doing, and the best thing about it is that Pritchard could probably be had for cheap, perhaps just a future second-round pick and some salary-matching veteran’s minimum contract,” Kirschenbaum wrote.

Pritchard has struggled to carve out a consistent role for himself this season but has still participated in 22 games for the Celtics, providing them with 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 33.3% shooting from deep and 48.6% shooting from two-point range.

JD Davison Could Emerge As Pritchard’s Replacement

On December 20, USA Today’s Cody Taylor wrote an article pointing out why JD Davison could find himself earning some NBA minutes in the near future following his impressive performances for the Maine Celtics – Boston’s G-League team.

“The 20-year-old has totaled only eight minutes across three appearances with Boston this season. The team is prioritizing his development and has opted to mostly keep him in the G League, with playing time at a premium with the parent club. Davison has shown flashes of being a regular contributor in the NBA and will look to continue to develop and improve in Maine. The team has found great success in the past with its G League affiliate and will be looking to continue that with Davison,” Taylor wrote.

Davison has been impressing in the G-League to begin the season, averaging 7.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1% from the field.

Payton Pritchard Understands His Current Situation

When speaking with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg on November 25, Pritchard addressed his current situation with the Celtics and noted how he’s focused on being ready when his number is called.

"Right now I think my role on this team is to be an energy boost, when my number is called I have to be ready" 🙌@ChrisForsberg_ talking with @paytonpritch3 after the Celtics big win over Kings pic.twitter.com/JwmlH4iMnY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 26, 2022

“My energy, being ready to hit my shots, I don’t know, whatever the team is needing at that moment. Right now, I think my role is to be an energy boost, so, when my number’s called I gotta be ready…I think it’s just through my work, I always stay ready, my work gives me confidence, and I come out and try to do what I do,” Pritchard said.

Still, it will be interesting to see if the Celtics keep Pritchard on their roster for the remainder of the season or cut him loose so that he can continue to develop in a larger role elsewhere. Although, Celtics fans will be hoping that the Lakers are not the beneficiary if Boston does decide to move on from Pritchard this season.