Celtics Showing Nets Insulting Video as Fuel for Playoffs

The Boston Celtics clearly did not take too kindly to Bruce Brown’s comments regarding their depleted frontcourt the other day. In light of Brown saying that the Brooklyn Nets will have an easier time attacking Al Horford and Daniel Theis in the paint with Robert Williams III out, the Celtics coaching staff is using Brown’s words as bulletin board material.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive.com, the Celtics are using the direct video of Bruce Browns’ choice words that day in film sessions.

New: Video of Bruce Brown taking a shot at the #Celtics defense is already being shown by Boston's coaching staff during film sessions I'm told https://t.co/7sfLjgd92m — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) April 14, 2022

Daniel Theis confirmed as much in an exclusive interview with MassLive. “When we were in the locker room, it came up and also like in film sessions, (they) just showed it. Coaching staff showed (the clip),” Theis said.

To some degree, Brown is correct that not having Robert Williams III hurts the Celtics. Not just defensively, but as a whole. However, what he seems to be forgetting is that Horford and Theis were the starting centers on the last three Celtics teams that made the Eastern Conference Finals. So even if those two are easier to attack in the paint than Williams, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be easy to attack period. Especially if they’re playing extra motivated with the right bulletin board material.

Just something to keep in mind.

Daniel Theis Responds to Bruce Brown’s Comments

In addition to revealing that Celtics coaches let him know of what Bruce Brown said, Daniel Theis had this to say in response to what Brown had to say about him.

Daniel Theis responded to Bruce Brown's comments: "For us, we show it on the court. If he thinks what he thinks, we're going to prove him wrong" pic.twitter.com/xv2JBslBeO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 14, 2022

“(Brown) said what he said,” Theis said. “For us, we show it on the court. If he thinks what he thinks, we’re going to prove him wrong.”

Although Theis told MassLive that he understands where Bruce is coming from with his comments, Theis did mention that Brown referencing Theis directly in his statements will give him a little extra motivation to show him what exactly he’s made of when the two square off against each other this coming Sunday.

“It would be a different story if he didn’t mention me and Al’s name,” Theis said. “Because obviously, everybody knows Rob is not playing, it’s a different defense, because nobody can do what Rob does like, like protecting the rim-wise by calling out names, probably not a good, good start for everything. We as a team, we didn’t need extra motivation but for me personally, it’s going to be like, it’d be like a little extra chip there.”

It’s one thing to make comments about a team in general, but referencing one or two players specifically is bound to get said players’ attention. Theis has proven in the past that he’s capable of holding his own on both ends of the floor, but with Brown’s comments about him on his mind, we just might be in for the best playoff performance of Theis’ career.

Jaylen Brown Also ‘Responds’ to Bruce Brown’s Comments

After Bruce Brown made his comments about the Celtics, Jaylen Brown was also asked by MassLive how to respond when your upcoming playoff opponent says something like that. Jaylen’s response was short and sweet.

“You don’t. You respond with action. Just get ready to go on Sunday and that’s it,” Brown said.

Having been to three Eastern Conference Finals already in his six-year career, Jaylen knows a thing or two about letting your on-court play do all the talking. Brown knows the challenge ahead with Brooklyn, so he’s focused on that instead of potentially giving them their own bulletin board material.

And let’s be fair here. Bruce Brown’s intentions may not have been to talk trash as much as it was to provide an honest answer to a question when he was asked. Brown was not known as a trash talker before this ordeal happened, so something like this may just be a one-off for him.

Nonetheless, he better be ready come Sunday afternoon. Because the Celtics are going to play like they have something to prove.