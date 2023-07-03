Celtics Sign Former Raptors Guard in Free Agency

The Boston Celtics have acquired former Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton on a two-year deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent point guard Dalano Banton has agreed to a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadum. Agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam negotiated the deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023

Banton entered the NBA as the 46th pick in the 2021 NBA draft and has made a total of 95 regular-season appearances for the Raptors over two seasons. During his time on the court, Banton has averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.

Following the Celtics’ recent trade of Marcus Smart, Banton will likely fill the role Payton Pritchard comprised last season, with Pritchard moving up in the rotation to become the team’s third-string guard.

As noted by Ryan Bernadoni on Twitter, Banton could opt out of his second year with the Celtics, should he have a breakout season. The former second-round draft pick could then become a restricted free agent if the Celtics were to tender a qualifying offer. However, the chances of Banton being given enough minutes to enjoy a breakout season are marginal at best.

Marcus Smart Rubbishes Beef with Jaylen Brown

During an exclusive interview with CLNS Media, outgoing point guard Marcus Smart noted how rumors of ‘beef’ with Jaylen Brown are wide of the mark – noting how he considers Brown to be one of his brothers.

“Jayson and Jaylen are my brothers for life,” Smart said. “My mom passed away, JB was actually one of the people on that plane that came to Dallas to the funeral. I just want to shut all rumors now that me and JB had beef. I have no beef with anybody with the Celtics.”

Smart has been with the Celtics for nine years, playing in 581 regular-season games and 108 playoff contests – including multiple trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and a trip to the NBA Finals.

Now, Smart will be suiting up for the Memphis Grizzlies, who acquired the former Defensive Player of the Year as part of the three-team trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

Jaylen Brown’s Contract Situation is ‘Fragile’

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who was speaking on a July 3 episode of Sports Center, Jaylen Brown‘s contract situation with Boston is fragile, as the team will likely wait until their trade and free agency business is done before negotiating a supermax extension.

“The Celtics probably want to make sure all their business is locked down before going into this,” Windhorst said. “They also have had talks about trading Malcolm Brogden. They almost made a deal with the Clippers before the draught. Brogden may still end up being on the market and they have Grant Williams, who’s a restricted free agent, who they may or may not be able to bring back…There’s aspects within the deal that you got to negotiate and until it’s done, it’s not done.”

Brown became eligible for a supermax contract by being named to the 2023 All-NBA Second Team at the end of last season. Brown has been with the Celtics since being drafted in 2016 and has participated in 470 regular-season games, averaging 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.5% from deep.

Celtics fans consider Brown to be one of their best players and will likely be eager to tie him down to a contract that could keep him with the franchise throughout his prime years.