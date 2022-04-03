Celtics Marcus Smart Takes Aim at Failing Defense

Defense has been the Boston Celtics calling card all season, and despite a slow start to the basketball calendar, the team is now ranked as the top defensive unit in the NBA.

Unfortunately, though, Robert Williams’ recent injury has thrown a wrench into the team’s plans, and the Celtics defense has looked frail in his absence. The Celtics have dropped games against the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat since their rim-protector suffered a meniscus tear and also struggled to overcome an Indiana Pacers team that was without their star big man in Myles Turner.

Boston has undoubtedly had to adjust their coverages without Williams in the rotation. We’re seeing the team execute more drop defense on pick-and-roll coverages, and the switching system has become far less fluid too. It’s those alterations that have caused the Celtics’ defensive identity to waver in recent days, and according to Marcus Smart, everybody needs to step up to right the ship.





“With him (Robert Williams) out, we’ve got to change just a little bit. Everybody else has to give a little bit more than what they were because of that. And it’s is part of the game.

We still have everybody else defensively that has been doing great on defense. And we’ll continue to do that with or without Rob. But obviously, you know, while he’s getting his recovery, we’ve got to hold it down for him,” Smart told the media following the Celtics’ hard-fought victory over the Pacers.

Udoka Feels Boston’s Defense is Lacking Communication

When you go back and watch the Celtics’ last three games, a lot of the defensive issues are occurring on the perimeter, which means you can’t factor Williams’ absence into the downswing. In a switch-heavy system, communication is key, especially when teams are throwing screens at you left, right, and center.

“We miss Rob at the rim. But before that, it’s the communication. We’re missing a lot of switches, allowing them to get downhill, or being behind,” Udoka said, “I would say our switches haven’t been as good as they need to be the last three games specifically.”





When it comes to perimeter defense, the Celtics roster is stacked with talent. Marcus Smart is arguably the Defensive Player of the Year, Derrick White is known for his defensive intensity, Grant Williams is a high-IQ player, and who can forget the growth of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on that side of the floor this season.

As such, the Celtics should feel confident that their defensive struggles will be short-lived, assuming they can get back to a high level of communication and defensive execution.

Smart Believes he Deserves DPOY Recognition

It seems like every season a defensive-minded guard or wing is overlooked for the Defensive Player of the Year award in favor of a big man. Sure, centers are exceptionally impactful on the defensive end due to their ability to protect the rim and alter shots.

But, when a guard is capable of guarding all five positions and quarterbacks the team’s defensive coverages, it’s only fair that they’re in the running for the NBA’s defensive player award. And according to Smart, it’s about time guards began getting a fair opportunity to earn such recognition.

If Marcus Smart does not win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year this season, clearly voters will never give it to a guard again. If that’s the case, the NBA should create a Gary Payton Award for the NBA’s best defensive guard (no guard has won DPOY since The Glove in 1996). pic.twitter.com/yZNxTyyr7z — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) March 31, 2022

“Let’s think about it. As a guard, especially on the team that switches a lot, especially on the No. 1 defensive team, you are worried about every single player. And here’s the thing: When you see Defensive Player of the Year, that means he can guard all five spots,” Smart told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps in a recent interview.

With just three games remaining on their schedule, the Celtics guard will soon learn if he’s the first guard since Gary Payton to become the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, or if he’s going to miss out to a big man again. Still, if the Celtics make a deep playoff run, the season will be deemed a success, especially for Smart who has become the unrivaled leading voice in the Celtics locker room this season.