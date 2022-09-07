Celtics Could Give Sharpshooting Sophomore a Bigger Opportunity

The Boston Celtics find themselves in a tough position right now, following the loss of Danilo Gallinari due to an ACL injury he sustained while playing in Europe for Italy.

Since the severity of the injury was confirmed, there has been a ton of rhetoric surrounding whether the Celtics should look towards free agency for a replacement. However, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, Boston should take a closer look at one of its current roster members – Sam Hauser.

After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

You see, Gallinari was never acquired to provide defense – instead, he was seen as the ideal second scorer to come off the bench and help spread the floor. Hauser could potentially fill that role, should Ime Udoka and the coaching staff place their trust in him.

“Teams sometimes rush too quick to fill voids and there really shouldn’t be too much urgency from the Celtics in the aftermath of Gallinari’s injury. Anyone that’s available now has been sitting there since the start of the summer. Why not evaluate what you’ve got, particularly when there could be other areas of need down the road? Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Automatically Win $150 as the NFL Returns The team’s luxury tax situation will ensure they ponder every dollar spent the rest of the season. It’s important to remember that if Boston signs Carmelo Anthony — or any established veteran — to a one-year deal, they cannot waive that player without losing the league-funded savings for signing that veteran,” Forsberg wrote in his September 6 article.

Given Boston’s need to fill Gallinari’s role as a shooter off the bench, Hauser could be seen as a cost-effective replacement that still has the potential upside to improve throughout the years – and that may give the front office reason for optimism without having to go any further into the luxury tax.

Hauser Proved he Can Shoot

When the Celtics acquired Hauser, who went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, it was clear they were looking to add a single-skill shooter that would be capable of spacing the floor from the bench – when he had improved enough to earn minutes.

When given the opportunity, Hauser displayed reliable shot mechanics and a quick release, allowing him to get his shot off before being rushed from the line by a defender hurtling toward him.

Sam Hauser is averaging 44.4% from three on 9 attempts per game with the Maine Celtics. Boston needs spacing and consistent shooting. He can shoot off movement, off screen's, and off-the-catch. Everything the Celtics currently need. I get the defensive concerns though. pic.twitter.com/NmkYyIToKf — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) November 19, 2021

Throughout his 26 NBA games as a rookie, Hauser averaged 2.5 points per game while shooting 43.2% from deep on 1.7 threes per game – giving him a solid platform to build on as he heads into his sophomore season.

Boston Listed as Best Landing Spot for Carmelo Anthony

If the Celtics coaching staff isn’t convinced that Hauser is ready for a larger role within the rotation, then the likelihood is that Brad Stevens will enter the free agency market in search of a replacement for Gallinari.

At present, Carmelo Anthony seems to be the consensus choice to fill that role and given his recent production off the bench for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, his addition would make perfect sense.

In his September 7 article for Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey listed the Celtics as the most logical landing spot for Anthony, assuming the two parties could agree on a deal.

“If there’s a team in the league that’s well-equipped to cover for Anthony’s defensive shortcomings, it’s the Boston Celtics. Gallinari was signed to improve spacing and perhaps spare Al Horford’s legs from time to time. For at least a year, Anthony could potentially do the same,” Bailey wrote.

In his 69 appearances for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 37.5% from deep and 52.1% from two-point range. And there’s no doubt he would be capable of matching that type of output again, should he be given the opportunity.