Celtics Star Drops Truth Bomb on Sam Hauser

Sam Hauser had an interesting rookie season with the Boston Celtics, making the journey from undrafted to full-time contract in a matter of six months.

While not a movement shooter in the form of the Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson, Hauser does have a reputation for being a catch-and-shoot specialist and finished his rookie season shooting 43.2% from the field, albeit on 1.7 attempts per game.

Sure, Hauser’s path to a consistent rotation spot appears to be littered with obstacles, considering Boston’s strength in depth, but according to Grant Williams, who spoke to Robinson on a July 20 episode of The Long Shot Podcast, the sophomore shooter is arguably one of the most talented deadeyes in the NBA.

“If he ever cracks our rotation, because he has a gauntlet ahead of him right now. This man, if you see him shoot, it’s absolutely absurd. I don’t know who I would take in a shooting competition besides Sam Hauser. Sam can spray it,” Williams said when talking of his teammate’s shooting ability.

As a rookie, Hauser made 26 regular-season appearances for the Celtics and saw the floor seven times during Boston’s incredible post-season run.

Celtics Sign Hauser to New Deal

The young sharpshooter might have struggled to see legitimate court time in his first season with the Celtics, but his performances on the floor, and in training, convinced President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens to extend him another deal with the team.

On July 9, it was confirmed that Hauser had signed a three-year deal in Boston worth $5.6 million – $3.5 million of which is guaranteed, and the final year being a team option.

“We are very excited that Sam chose to continue his journey with us. He has a chance to make a real impact with his size, feel, and shooting – both stationary and on the move. He’s hard-working, unselfish, and competitive – a great combination for a young player,” Brad Stevens said during a statement for a press release on NBA.com.

While the Celtics have clearly upgraded their roster with the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, Hauser’s three-point shooting ability makes him a valuable member of the Celtics roster, and there’s every chance he earns himself a small rotation spot during the season.

Sam Hauser Blows Hot and Cold in Summer League

Usually, second and third-year players dominate proceedings throughout Summer League, however, Hauser struggled out of the gates and saw his participation cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Still, when on the floor, the second-year wing struggled to make an impact, finishing the tournament with averages of 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting just 25% from the field. Of course, those numbers are skewed due to his small two-game sample size.

“The second-year forward hit his first 3-point shot in the game and was aggressive in finding better spots for himself against a Milwaukee defense throughout his 18 minutes. He finished with 12 points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc before an apparent shoulder injury sidelined him in the opening minute of the third quarter,” Masslive’s Brian Robb wrote following Hauser’s bounce-back game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, if the second-year shooter is going to crack Boston’s rotation, he will need to rediscover his shooting touch before the season gets underway, otherwise, he could find himself filling Aaron Nesmith’s spot on the bench.