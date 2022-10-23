Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Gets Candid on MVP Talk

Three games into the new NBA season, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is already fielding questions about a potential MVP-caliber season.

However, it would seem that the St. Louis native has no time for individual accolades this year, as his focus is firmly set on winning an NBA championship, in the hopes of dispelling the ghosts of last season.

"I've said it a million times and I'll say it a million more. All I'm concerned about is getting back to the championship and getting over that hump." Jayson Tatum talks MVP conversation this season Presented by your New England Ford Dealers pic.twitter.com/7pKt9QK4ln — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 23, 2022

“I mean, it’s early. Honestly, that’s always been a goal of mine, since I was a kid, getting to the NBA wasn’t just what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a champion. You know, reach all those accolades and accomplishments, and MVP is obviously at the top of that list.

But, I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it a million more times – all I’m concerned about is getting back to the championship and getting over that hump. And they kind of go hand in hand, right? If we get back to the championship and are one of the best teams, that means I’m probably playing at a high level, as is everybody else, and all those individual accolades will come like they did last season,” Tatum said following Boston October 22 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Tatum, who has a reputation for starting a season slowly, has come out of the gates hot this year, averaging 34.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 58.7% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

Tatum Implores Celtics to Improve Their Defense

While Boston’s offense has been hitting new heights under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, their defense has left a lot to be desired – especially when comparing it with their impenetrable scheme from last season.

Shortly after the Celtics had dispatched the Magic on October 22, Tatum spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin to share his thoughts on how the Celtics are playing to start the season, noting how their defense has to improve.

“They played with confidence, they made shots, but we’ve got to be better. 120 points (tonight) and 100-plus points in the first game, that’s just not who we are. I mean, it’s a back-to-back, and it’s early, but if we’re trying to get back to where we want to be, we’ve got to play way better than this. It shouldn’t take the back and forth for us to play the right way on both ends. So, we’ve got to start better, and play together way better than we did this game,” Tatum said.

"I tell him all the time I wish he would be a little more selfish." Jayson Tatum on how Derrick White stepped up for the #Celtics in Orlando pic.twitter.com/F0jbKP5iYm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 23, 2022

In truth, Boston’s defense certainly needs to solidify itself, as currently, the Eastern Conference Champions are looking rather porous, but rather than overhauling their system, Mazzulla and the coaching staff would be better served by finding a happy medium between their current offensive approach, and the defensive scheme that worked so well last season.

Jayson Tatum Praises Derrick White

In February 2022, the Celtics moved to acquire Derrick White at the trade deadline. The thought process was that White could help improve Boston’s guard rotation courtesy of his off-ball movement and point-of-attack defense.

However, to begin the season, the former San Antonio Spurs guard has also been a lights-out shooter from three-point range, which has further improved Boston’s roster and marked his importance to the team’s starting unit. Shortly after White lit the Magic up for 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 55.6% shooting from deep, Tatum heaped praise on him while talking to the media.

"I tell him all the time I wish he would be a little more selfish." Jayson Tatum on how Derrick White stepped up for the #Celtics in Orlando pic.twitter.com/F0jbKP5iYm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 23, 2022

“I thought D-White was big for us last year, but obviously, I can see how much more confident he is, how much more comfortable and aggressive he’s been. D-White’s always going to make the right play. I tell him all the time I wish he would be a little bit more selfish. Because that just makes us a better team. But tonight, he was big,” Tatum said.

White’s role may not be to lead the Celtics offense, but if he can continue to chip in with big-time performances, Boston will be a tough matchup for every team in the league, and that bodes well for their chances of making it back to the NBA Finals next summer.