Celtics Given Strong Warning About Trading For Kevin Durant

As you would expect, the Boston Celtics fanbase is split on whether their team should make a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant.

However, ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose, who was speaking on a February 7 episode of Get Up, believes the Celtics would be foolish to split up their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, especially after the years of development it took for them to reach this point in their careers.

Jalen Rose: "[The Celtics] would be foolish to trade Jaylen Brown at this point of his career and break up Jayson Tatum and that duo." pic.twitter.com/JdYdHANxQz — The Celtics Fanpage (@TheCelticsFP) February 7, 2023

“For the Boston Celtics, they would be foolish to trade Jaylen Brown at this point of his career. And break up Jayson Tatum and that duo that a lot of people have been clamoring for them to do the last few years for some odd reason, for Kevin Durant at this point of his career,” Rose said, “I’m no fool. I know how dominant and great KD is. But at his age, he’s dealt with some injuries these last couple of years. You don’t trade Jaylen Brown for him if you’re the Celtics.”

This isn’t the first time Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have been linked to Durant, as throughout last summer, rumors were swirling about a potential deal, although nothing ever materialized, and the Celtics have since gone on to produce the best record in the NBA.

Brooklyn’s Stance on Trading Kevin Durant Has Changed

On a February 8 episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, which is hosted by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, it was reported that Brooklyn’s stance on potentially parting ways with Durant may have softened in the wake of Kyrie Irving being moved to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Nets' position on not trading Kevin Durant may change, per Brian Windhorst “That is an interesting development that has happened over the last 48 hours since the Kyrie trade from people that I've talked to.” 👀 (h/t @RealGM ) pic.twitter.com/3Dmu9t7I2I — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 8, 2023

“Now that Kyrie has been traded, maybe the Nets’ position on not trading Durant as it really was kind of last summer may change,” Windhorst said, “That is an interesting development that has happened over the last 48 hours since the Kyrie trade from people that I’ve talked to.”

Still, the Celtics won’t be the only team standing in line if the Brooklyn Nets do decide to enter a full-scale rebuild, although they most likely do have the strongest trade package to offer if they’re willing to part with Brown.

Celtics Should ‘Make a Call’ About Kevin Durant

According to a source who spoke with CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith, the Celtics should at least do their due diligence regarding Durant’s availability, regardless of whether they’re keen on making a trade or not.

Celtics trade intel two days from the deadline@KeithSmithNBA says things are heating up with trade talks and here’s what he’s hearing as it pertains to Boston https://t.co/VUySqSiJhZ pic.twitter.com/c2794jqctS — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) February 7, 2023

“Another source told CelticsBlog, ‘I’m sure Boston would re-engage. We know they talked over the summer. But that’s a huge deal to make in-season. I’m not sure Brad [Stevens] would want to disrupt things that much. But it’s Kevin Durant. You have to at least make the call,’” Smith wrote.

Durant, 34, has participated in 39 games for the Nets so far this season, averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 55.9% from the field and 37.6% from deep. However, given the veteran’s injury history, the Celtics may be wary about dealing away Brown, who is having a borderline All-Star season and continues to show consistent growth in his game.

Luckily, with the trade deadline just 24 hours away, Celtics fans won’t have to wait long to get their answer on whether this deal will happen.