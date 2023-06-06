Proposed Trade Sees Celtics’ Swap Jaylen Brown for ‘Elite Point Guard’

As the Boston Celtics look to pick up the pieces of another season where they fell short, the future of Jaylen Brown hangs over their heads.

Currently, Jaylen Brown has one year remaining on his current contract, but after being named to the All-NBA second team this season, he is eligible for a supermax deal worth approximately $290 million over five years.

While it does make sense for the Celtics to try and keep their core together, there are those within the fanbase that would rather see Brown traded for a high-level point guard in a bid to get the best out of All-Star forward Jayson Tatum. According to The Ringer’s Brian Barrett, there is a potential trade that could bring back an elite ball-handler in return for Brown, should the Celtics believe that is their best path forward.

The trade looks like this:

Boston Gets: Darius Garland

Cleveland Gets: Jaylen Brown

“Jaylen Brown, swap him with Cleveland for Darius Garland,” Barrett said. “So, Jaylen goes to the Cavs, plays with Donovan Mitchell, who, of course, he’s buddies with. And then the Celtics get Darius Garland, an elite point guard, in return. And, the reason this is intriguing to me is that the Cavaliers – they’re missing a wing. That was their weakest spot this season. They did not have a wing, and they desperately needed a wing…From a Celtics perspective, you go with Jayson Tatum and Darius Garland, where it’s like, ok, now you have another creator, another guy who can make plays for you.”

Garland, 23, has enjoyed an impressive season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, producing a stat line of 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game while shooting the rock at a 46.2% clip from the field and a 41% clip from three-point range.

Celtics Can’t Risk Losing Jaylen Brown

According to an NBA GM, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Steve Bulpett under the condition of anonymity, the Celtics can’t afford to risk losing Brown for nothing, and for that reason, should offer him the supermax extension.

"I'm not allowed to talk about the contract details, let alone the extension… but I can say without a doubt we want Jaylen to be here." Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown's contract extension

“I hear fans up there are debating whether to give Brown the supermax (five years, $290 million), but at some point the numbers don’t really matter,” The GM said. “First of all, the guy is one of the better players in the league. Start there. I know people are all upset about his last game (19 points, 1-9 on 3-pointers, eight turnovers), and sure he was bad, but that was a team-wide collapse. Just take a step back and look at where he is and what he can do. The guy can play”

When a player signs a supermax contract, there is a one-year trade restriction that comes with the deal. So, if the Celtics still aren’t convinced that Brown is the ideal partner for Tatum after the trade restriction is expired, the GM believes you can look to move him down the line.

“Even if you sign him and things don’t work out with your team down the line, you have a player of value. All-Star players can attract free agents who want to play with them, or you can use your player as an asset in a trade.”

During the Celtics’ run back to game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals, Brown averaged 22.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 20 postseason games while shooting 56% from two-point range, and 35.4% from beyond the perimeter.

Celtics Have Added Sam Cassell to Coaching Staff

While Brown’s future remains a prominent talking point, the Celtics have moved to calm some of the discourse surrounding their lack of assistant coaches. On June 4, The Atheltic’s Shams Charania reported that Boston was hiring highly-rated assistant Sam Cassell to their staff.

Sam Cassell has agreed to join the Boston Celtics coaching staff under Joe Mazzulla, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Cassell will bring over 14 years of coaching experience to Boston’s bench, having spent time with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers since calling time on his playing career. Now the Celtics will be hoping that Cassell’s presence can help provide a solid sounding board for Joe Mazzulla as the head coach looks to prepare for his second season leading the Celtics.