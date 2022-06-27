Celtics Could Target Former G-League Champion in Free Agency

Al Horford is aging, and Robert Williams struggles to remain healthy throughout an entire season, so it stands to reason that the Boston Celtics could use an additional big man to fill out their center rotation ahead of next season.

Sure, Daniel Theis is a viable big-man given the right matchup, but it’s clear that he isn’t the sort of center Ime Udoka wants to build his bench rotation around. Luckily, while this upcoming free agency class isn’t littered with star talent, it does boast a wide variety of impactful players across numerous positions.

According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Isaiah Hartenstein, who is now an unrestricted free agent, could be a viable option to round out the Celtics’ big-man rotation.

What are some realistic moves the Celtics could make this offseason? Is the Kevin Durant conversation worth having?@ChrisForsberg_ has a few thoughts with free agency right around the corner…https://t.co/bmMpYT4E2A — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 25, 2022

“Hartenstein isn’t a household name, but don’t sleep on the 7-foot big man, who is coming off a career season in which he developed an impressive 3-point shot (14 for 30 from beyond the arc). Hartenstein is a very good facilitator for his size and could ease the burden on Robert Williams and Al Horford in the frontcourt if the C’s view him as an upgrade over Daniel Theis,” Forsberg wrote on June 25.

Hartenstein was impressive for the Los Angeles Clippers this season, participating in 68 regular-season games for them, averaging 17.9 minutes per game off the bench.

How Would Hartenstein Fit in Boston

At seven-foot-tall, Hartenstein would bring some legitimate size to the Celtics bench, which in turn, would provide some additional rim protection when Williams was off the floor, something which the team struggled with at times throughout the post-season.

The 24-year-old is also a solid screener, who uses his size to help spring ball-handlers free on the perimeter, and given Udoka’s fluid offensive screening system, Hartenstein could fit right into the gameplan.

To be clear, and this is in no way a super big deal, the Clippers don't have the non-taxpayer MLE. They were a tax team this past year and are definitively in the tax right now, so they have the taxpayer MLE to give Isaiah Hartenstein. That number amounts to $6,392,000. https://t.co/QyXqJkDQn4 — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) June 27, 2022

Most importantly, though, the Oregon native is a versatile scorer, converting on 77% of his attempts at the rim, 52% of his looks from floater range, and 32% from three-point range – that type of scoring ability would work wonders for Boston’s spacing, and allow slashes such as Jaylen Brown more room to operate when cutting in from the wings.

Hartenstein might not be a perfect back-up for Williams, due to not being a genuine rim-runner, but there’s a high likelihood that he would fit into Udoka’s offensive system better than Theis does and that alone, would ensure his presence is seen as an upgrade for the bench unit.

The Theis Dilemma

Daniel Theis has three years remaining on his current contract, with the final year being a team option. Still, the veteran center is set to earn an average annual salary of $8.9 million over the next couple of seasons, and that could prove to be an issue for the Celtics if they decide they need an upgrade in his position.

Theis was acquired by Brad Stevens at the trade deadline, and while he seamlessly fit back in with his former teammates in the regular season, his defensive deficiencies ensured he seldom made an impact on the floor throughout the playoffs.

TRADE#Celtics Acquire (-$1M)

– Daniel Theis#Rockets Acquire (+$1M)

– Dennis Schröder

– Enes Freedom

– Bruno Fernando Remaining Contract Cash

Theis: $2.8M, $8.7M, $9.1M, $9.5M (opt)

Freedom: $2.6M, UFA

Schroder: $1.9M, UFA

Fernando: $604k, RFAhttps://t.co/8STk2mNmFs — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 10, 2022

But, if the Celtics do decide to upgrade the center position, they will need to find a new home for Theis, and given Boston’s perceived unwillingness to part with any additional assets, they might find interested parties hard to come by.

As such, we shouldn’t expect too much from the Celtics in terms of bringing in an additional big man, unless they feel confident in moving on from Theis before the new season starts. Boston has limited roster spots, and it’s unlikely they’re going to be happy with clogging up their center rotation as they head into the new season.