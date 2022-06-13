It’s no secret that Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal are close friends, and that’s why rumors continue to persist in linking the Washington Wizards star with an eventual move to the Boston Celtics.

Tatum and Beal have a relationship akin to brothers, with Beal being the role model to Boston’s young superstar. We got a first-hand glimpse at their togetherness in a recent interview between Beal and Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, as Tatum messaged his friend during the interview, bringing tears to his eyes as a result.

Bradley Beal got emotional after this message from Jayson Tatum 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SdmCVCAoy3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2022

“Without you, it wouldn’t be me. You don’t get enough credit, but I’m always giving you the credit…My big brother, man – I appreciate you,” Tatum told beal via message.

When Beal began to get emotional, he opened up about what his relationship with Tatum means to him, and how the message spoke to Tatum’s character and the friendship the pair have fostered over the years.

“Because, for me, I didn’t have that image, per se. To me, my older brother was my favorite player, outside of the [players] in the NBA. So I didn’t have that image of what a pro was like, what recruiting was like. Going through that phase, I’d seen it within my family, so that was my way of learning on the fly,” Beal said, “That speaks volumes of his character and just who he is.”

Tatum Credits Beal with NBA Career

Growing up in St. Louis, Tatum always looked up to Beal – he was the guy who laid out the blueprint for the young star to follow and helped keep him focused on his dream of making it to the NBA.

During a podcast interview on The Draymond Green show, Tatum spoke of his friendship with Beal, crediting him with guiding him towards the NBA and teaching him how to handle to pitfalls that come with being a young star.

Play

Video Video related to wizards star bradley beal close to tears after message from celtics star 2022-06-13T14:18:28-04:00

“He always was telling me that he wanted to do for me what nobody did for him. From that point on, I’ve always had nothing but love and the most respect because he didn’t have to do that. From day one, he always told me he wanted me to be better than him…I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Brad,” Tatum told Green.

Tatum Surpassing Beal

While Beal might have been the one to teach Tatum the ropes, and help guide him into the NBA and beyond, it’s Tatum that has taken the leap toward superstardom. The All-NBA wing is currently participating in a closely contested NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors and was named as Eastern Conference Finals MVP due to his performances against the Miami Heat.

Tatum is clearly on the precipice of greatness, and could potentially position himself within the “top five” conversation in the coming years. Regardless of if he lifts an NBA Championship this off-season, the leap the 24-year-old wing has taken in both playmaking and perimeter defense has made the world sit up and take notice.

Everybody is quick to jump on Tatum's back, huh? I've seen way too many people claiming he's the reason Boston is tied with the Warriors like there isn't a whole team around him. The dude is 24. Yeah, his interior game isn't there so far this series, but there's still time — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) June 13, 2022

Beal might have provided Tatum with the blueprint, but the young All-Star is adding his own instructions along the way, and on Monday, June 13, he can take another step toward immortality when the Celtics face off against the Warriors in game five of the NBA Finals.